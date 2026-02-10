MLT Council to review branding updates, Public Works items and more

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!

The Mountlake Terrace City Council is scheduled to hold a work session Thursday, Feb. 12, to review and hear several updates from city staff, including a city branding update and multiple Public Works proposals.

The council will also review:

The Engineering Design Manual and an ordinance adopting associated code amendments

The purchase of a new street sweeper for Public Works

An interlocal agreement with the Town of Woodway for shared street sweeping services

The addition of a full-time employee to support street sweeping operations for both Mountlake Terrace and Woodway.

This meeting will start at 7 p.m. Feb. 12, at Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace. To attend the meeting online, visit zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID 810 1113 9518; no passcode is needed.

To make a public comment remotely, complete the registration form within 24 hours of the meeting’s start.

To listen via telephone, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter the same meeting ID.

You can also view livestreamed meetings and past video recordings at www.youtube.com/cityofmlt.

The agenda can be viewed on the city’s website.