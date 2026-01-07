Alderwood Water & Wastewater District elects new commissioners for 2026

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!

The newly re-elected Alderwood Water & Wastewater District Board of Commissioners selected its officers for 2026.

Following the November 2025 general election, Dean Lotz (Position 5) and Paul McIntyre (Position 1) were re-elected to regular six-year terms, and Patrick Peck (Position 2) was re-elected to serve the remainder of an unexpired two-year term.

During the meeting, the commissioners elected Jack Broyles Jr. as board president. Paul McIntyre was elected vice president, and Patrick Peck was elected board secretary.

“Alderwood is fortunate to have commissioners who are experienced in our industry and who truly keep the best interests of our ratepayers as their goal,” General Manager John McClellan said. “We look forward to the continued leadership and careful stewardship of our board.”

The newly elected officers officially assumed their roles at the board’s first regular meeting of the year Monday, Jan. 5. District leadership thanked outgoing board president Larry Jones, who will continue to serve as a commissioner, for his service and leadership.

The AWWD is a Washington State special purpose district providing water and wastewater services to more than 300,000 customers in southwest Snohomish County. Founded in 1931, AWWD is the largest special purpose water and sewer district in Washington state.

For more information, contact the AWWD’s Communications and Resiliency Planner Michael Kundu at 425-879-4676 or mkundu@awwd.com.