Bloodworks Northwest declares ‘Code Red’ as blood supply drops to critical levels

Bloodworks Northwest will have a blood drive at Mountlake Terrace Library Friday, Jan. 9 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

According to the company’s news release, Bloodworks Northwest declared a “Code Red” that signals a severe blood shortage and “an urgent need for donors.”

“All blood types are needed but universal type O blood is the most common and aids in trauma and emergency situations where the patients blood type is unknown,” Bloodworks spokesperson Karen Kirby told My MLT News. “About 39% of the population has type O positive blood, and only 9% of the population has type O negative blood.”

Bloodworks reported that more than 29,700 donation appointments remain unfilled through the end of January. To adequately supply 95% of hospitals in Western Washington and Oregon, Bloodworks needs 1,000 donors each day.

Kirby said a “confluence of events including the recent regional flooding, holiday season, and general time of need” are contributing to the shortage.

“Blood supply from outside the region come from blood centers in other parts of the country,” she said.

According to Bloodworks, about 63% of donations are made at Bloodworks’ 14 donor centers while 37% come from community-hosted drives at schools, businesses and other organizations. Additional hosts are needed across the region, particularly in Eugene and Gresham, Oregon and in Tacoma.

“Every time someone rolls up their sleeve to donate at a Bloodworks center or drive, they’re giving more than a pint of blood — they’re giving hope,” said Bloodworks President and CEO Curt Bailey. “That single act can save multiple lives. Right now, those lives depend on all of us giving life together.”

January is National Blood Donor Month, highlighting the importance of regular blood donation. Same-day appointments are available at most locations.

Schedule an appointment online at Bloodworks Northwest website or call 800-398-7888.