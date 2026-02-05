Celebrate Valentine’s Day with Sno-King International Folk Dance Club

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!

Sno-King International Folk Dance Club is hosting a Sweetheart Dance Party from 7-9 p.m. right on Valentine’s day, Saturday Feb. 14 at Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave. W., Lynnwood. Come with or without a sweetheart; “we are all very sweet and will dance with you,” the club announcement says. You are invited to bring finger foods to share.

Every Wednesday, the club also danced from 7-9 p.m. Dances come from many parts of the world, for individuals or couples, in lines or circles, and some are in sets. The club offers a short lesson near the beginning of the evening, and plenty of time for your requests.