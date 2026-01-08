Christmas tree recycling offered this Saturday, Jan. 10 in Edmonds

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today?Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!
Edmonds-based Scout Troop 300 will be collecting Christmas trees for recycling from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 10 at Westgate Elementary (9601 220th St. S.W.) and St. Alban’s Episcopal Church, (21405 82nd Pl. W. near Five Corners).
This is a fundraising event for the troop. Donations are appreciated but not required — via cash or check. No flocked trees are accepted.
