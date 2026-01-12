City of MLT announces City Council 2026 Intergovernmental Board appointments

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today?Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!
The City of Mountlake Terrace on Monday released the list of the City Council’s 2026 Intergovernmental Board Appointments.
They are:
- MLT Arts Advisory Commission: William Paige
- MLT Board and Commission Interview Subcommittee: Sam Doyle, Erin Murray, William Paige
- MLT Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Commission: Erin Murray
- MLT Finance Committee: Bryan Wahl, Steve Woodard
- MLT LEOFF 1 Disability Board: Laura Sonmore, Steve Woodard
- MLT Lodging Tax Advisory Committee: Laura Sonmore
- MLT Personnel (City Manager) Review Subcommittee: Sam Doyle, Laura Sonmore
- MLT Recreation and Park Advisory Commission: Laura Sonmore
- Alliance for Housing Affordability (AHA) Board: Primary: Kyoko Matsumoto Wright/Alt: Bryan Wahl
- Lake Ballinger/McAleer Creek Watershed Forum: Primary: Erin Murray/Alt: Steve Woodard
- SeaShore Transportation Forum: Primary: Steve Woodard/Alt: Erin Murray
- Snohomish County Tomorrow (SCT) Steering Committee: Primary: Bryan Wahl/Alt: Steve Woodard
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.