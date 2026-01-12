City of MLT announces City Council 2026 Intergovernmental Board appointments

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!

The City of Mountlake Terrace on Monday released the list of the City Council’s 2026 Intergovernmental Board Appointments.

They are:

MLT Arts Advisory Commission: William Paige

MLT Board and Commission Interview Subcommittee: Sam Doyle, Erin Murray, William Paige

MLT Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Commission: Erin Murray

MLT Finance Committee: Bryan Wahl, Steve Woodard

MLT LEOFF 1 Disability Board: Laura Sonmore, Steve Woodard

MLT Lodging Tax Advisory Committee: Laura Sonmore

MLT Personnel (City Manager) Review Subcommittee: Sam Doyle, Laura Sonmore

MLT Recreation and Park Advisory Commission: Laura Sonmore

Alliance for Housing Affordability (AHA) Board: Primary: Kyoko Matsumoto Wright/Alt: Bryan Wahl

Lake Ballinger/McAleer Creek Watershed Forum: Primary: Erin Murray/Alt: Steve Woodard

SeaShore Transportation Forum: Primary: Steve Woodard/Alt: Erin Murray

Snohomish County Tomorrow (SCT) Steering Committee: Primary: Bryan Wahl/Alt: Steve Woodard