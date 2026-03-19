City of MLT seeks public input on new playground at Firefighters Memorial Park

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The City of Mountlake Terrace is inviting the public to help select a new playground design for Firefighters Memorial Park with installation planned for later this year. It will be at the corner of 228th Street Southwest and 39th Place West.

Using grant funding awarded by Snohomish County, the City has developed three playground design options for ages 5-12 and is seeking community feedback through a brief online survey. Residents are encouraged to choose their preferred design by completing the survey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/TQCKHHM.

The survey closes at 4 p.m. Friday, April 1. Social media comments will not be accepted as official submissions.

The three playground options are:

A: Features three slides, a climbing panel, tunnel, interactive play panels and shade. A shaded gray rectangle in the design indicates the location of the existing fire truck.

B: Includes a fire pole, three slides, memorial plaque, spiral pole, fire truck and shade.

C: Offers a fire pole, grid walk, tight rope bridge, chimney climber, bubble panel, two slides and shade.

Originally planned for 2024, Firefighters Memorial Park was identified in the City’s 2021 Capital Facilities Plan as needing a playground addition, according to the City of MLT. With the newly awarded grant funding from Snohomish County, the City is now moving forward with installation, which is expected to be completed by the end of 2026.