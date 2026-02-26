City of Mountlake Terrace launches public safety workshop series in March

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!

The City of Mountlake Terrace and the Mountlake Terrace Police Department will launch a four-part public safety workshop series in March, offering free evening classes for residents ages 16 and older.

The series will be led by Mountlake Terrace police officers and detectives and will focus on situational awareness, self-defense, financial fraud prevention and de-escalation techniques. Registration is now open.

The workshops include:

Situational awareness, 6-8 p.m. March 3 at City Hall. Learn how to mentally and physically prepare for potentially dangerous situations. Instructors: Sgt. Matt Porter, Det. David Nguyen and Det. Sgt. Megan Sheets.

Self-defense, 6-8 p.m. March 17 in the Police Department training room. Separate classes for men and women. Covers practical self-defense techniques for real-world encounters. Instructors: Porter, Nguyen, Sgt. Jeremy Perry, Sheets and Det. Maddy Fee.

Financial fraud, 6-7 p.m. March 31 at City Hall. Focuses on scam awareness and protecting yourself and your family. Instructor: Det. Chuck Elrod.

De-escalation and stress management, 7:15-8:15 p.m. March 31 at City Hall. Teaches stress regulation and de-escalation strategies. Instructor: Porter.

Residents may register for any or all classes at cityofmlt.com/2288/Public-Forums-Townhalls.