City of Mountlake Terrace seeks sponsors for 2026 events

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!

The City of Mountlake Terrace is seeking sponsors for its 2026 city-hosted events. The official 2026 Sponsorship Guide is now available.

The city hosts more than 15 events annually, drawing thousands of attendees. Organizers say expanded programming and growing attendance offer increased visibility and engagement opportunities for local businesses and organizations.

Signature events include:

3rd of July Family Celebration, which drew more than 10,000 attendees last year and features the only fireworks display between downtown Seattle and Everett

Terrace Summer Nights: Movies and Music in July and August

National Night Out in August

Bubble Play Day in the summer

Holiday Tree Lighting in December

All community events are free and open to the public.

For more information, contact Events Coordinator Andrew Appelwick at 425-744-6287 or aappelwick@mltwa.gov.