City of Mountlake Terrace seeks volunteers for multiple roles on board and committees

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The City of Mountlake Terrace has launched its annual recruitment period for volunteers to serve on several boards and commissions, as well as a vacancy on the Lodging Tax Advisory Committee.

Each spring, the City reaches out to the public to recruit members to get involved in the community and help shape the future of Mountlake Terrace.

Members offer their knowledge and experience to inform and advise the City Council on various issues, events and plans. They also help organize community events, such as National Night Out, Arts of the Terrace and other projects. Most public meetings are held monthly on a regularly scheduled night and time. Applicants should consider their ability to commit their time and energy before applying. Applications are valid for one year.

The City has openings on the following:

The 2026 application timeline is as follows:

March 16: Application period opens

May 15: Application period closes at 4 p.m.

June 1-2: Expected evening interview dates for all candidates

Advisory application is at https://cityofmlt.com/450/City-Advisory-Roles.

For more information or to request a paper application, contact City Clerk Jennifer Joki: 425-744-6266 or cityhall@mltwa.gov.

Interested candidates can also watch a recent City Council meeting highlighting 2025 accomplishments and 2026 goals at My MLT News.