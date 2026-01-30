MLT police issue safety alert after suspicious activity reported near St. Pius Church

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!

The Mountlake Terrace Police Department is alerting the community to a suspicious incident reported Thursday, Jan. 29 at 1:49 p.m. near St. Pius Church, 22105 58th Ave. W.

According to the police, a suspect — described as a white man in his 20s, associated with a white passenger vehicle, was seen in the church parking lot. He was appearing to unzip his pants while looking at two female students walking across the area.

There were also third-party reports of the man attempting to verbally lure children toward his vehicle. The two students ran to safety inside a church building.

Officers conducted an area search and increased patrols in the surrounding neighborhood. The incident remains under investigation, and extra security measures have been implemented.

Police are advising community members to remain vigilant, particularly around schools and youth activity areas, and to report any suspicious behavior immediately by calling 911.