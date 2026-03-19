Community Transit adjusts schedules with March 28 service change

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Community Transit is making schedule changes to 12 bus routes in Snohomish County. The new schedule goes into effect on Saturday, March 28, and riders can preview the schedules and start planning their trips now.

Routes with notable schedule changes

These changes are designed to create better connections:

101 (Mariner Park & Ride – Aurora Village Transit Center)

102 (Edmonds Station – Lynnwood City Center Station)

109 (Ash Way Park & Ride – Lake Stevens Transit Center)

117 (Mukilteo Ferry – Lynnwood City Center Station)

209 (Smokey Point Transit Center – Lake Stevens Transit Center)

Swift Green Line (Seaway Transit Center – Canyon Park Park & Ride)

Routes with added trips

201 (Smokey Point Transit Center – Lynnwood City Center Station)

202 (Smokey Point Transit Center – Lynnwood City Center Station)

Swift Blue Line (Everett Station – Shoreline North/185th Station)

Routes with fewer trips

ST 510 (Everett Station – Seattle)

ST 515 (Lynnwood City Center Station – Seattle)

904 (Marysville – Lynnwood City Center Station)

New destinations with Sound Transit Link Line 2 opening

On March 28, Link 2 Line crosslake connection will open, providing Snohomish County riders with light rail service across Lake Washington. Visit the Sound Transit website at soundtransit.org/crosslake for more information.

Detailed information is at communitytransit.org/buses/service-changes.