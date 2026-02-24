Council to hear recommendations to close City’s budget gap, short-term rental options

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!

At the Feb. 26 work session, the Mountlake Terrace City Council will hear the Fiscal Sustainability Taskforce’s city budget recommendations based on the City’s Fiscal Townhall event last January. This is one of the first steps in addressing the City’s $4.2 million budget gap through 2030 with reserves dipping below its minimum requirement by 2027.

The Council will hear a presentation on options for short-term rentals in the City. City staff expects there will be an increased demand for such rentals with visitors coming for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Seattle.

This meeting will start at 7 p.m. Feb. 26, at Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace. To attend the meeting online, visit zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID 810 1113 9518; no passcode is needed.

To make a public comment remotely, complete the registration form within 24 hours of the meeting’s start.

To listen via telephone, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter the same meeting ID.

You can also view livestreamed meetings and past video recordings at www.youtube.com/cityofmlt.

The agenda can be viewed on the City’s website.