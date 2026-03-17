Council to hear Waste Management 2025 report, issue proclamations for Nowruz and Holy Week March 19

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The Mountlake Terrace City Council at its March 12 regular meeting will issue proclamations recognizing Nowruz and Holy Week during its regular meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 19, at City Hall

Nowruz is the Persian New Year marking the arrival of spring and renewal, and Holy Week is the Christian observance commemorating the final days of Jesus Christ’s life leading up to Easter.

The Council will also hear a 2025 report from Waste Management that covers its system modernization, customer support services and community engagement with Mountlake Terrace.

This meeting will start at 7 p.m. March 5, at Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace. To attend the meeting online, visit zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID 810 1113 9518; no passcode is needed.

To make a public comment remotely, complete the registration form within 24 hours of the meeting’s start.

To listen via telephone, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter the same meeting ID.

You can also view livestreamed meetings and past video recordings at www.youtube.com/cityofmlt.

The agenda can be viewed on the City’s website.