Council to recognize Eagle Scouts, Women’s History Month, review interlocal agreements March 5

The Mountlake Terrace City Council at its regular meeting Thursday, March 5, will recognize local Eagle Scouts and issue a proclamation for Women’s History Month.

The Council review and hold a public hearing and vote on the city’s Engineering Development Manual and an ordinance adopting associated code amendments.

Additional business includes review of an interlocal agreement with the Town of Woodway for street sweeping services and review of Addendum 6 to an interlocal agreement with Edmonds Wastewater.

This meeting will start at 7 p.m. March 5, at Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace. To attend the meeting online, visit zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID 810 1113 9518; no passcode is needed.

To make a public comment remotely, complete the registration form within 24 hours of the meeting’s start.

To listen via telephone, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter the same meeting ID.

You can also view livestreamed meetings and past video recordings at www.youtube.com/cityofmlt.

The agenda can be viewed on the City’s website.