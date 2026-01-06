Dunn, Low elected to Snohomish County Council leadership roles

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!

The Snohomish County Council on Tuesday has elected its council leadership team for 2026. Councilmember Megan Dunn, representing District 2, was elected council chair. Dunn served as vice chair in 2025. Councilmember Sam Low, representing District 5, was elected vice chair. This is Councilmember Low’s first time serving on the Council’s leadership team.

“It’s truly an honor to be elected to serve again in a leadership role as chair of the Snohomish County Council,” said Dunn, who has served as either chair or vice chair for four of the six years she has been a county councilmember. “I look forward to a constructive year ahead for the Council as we continue to address the concerns of Snohomish County residents and support a better quality of life in our County.”

The council chair presides over Council meetings and delivers leadership and direction to Council staff, and also performs additional administrative functions. The council vice chair serves as a vital part of the leadership team and presides over Council meetings in the absence of the chair.

“I am appreciative of the Council for wanting to keep a bipartisan leadership team in place for another year,” said Council Vice Chair Sam Low. “I’m looking forward to another productive year for our Council, and for our County as a whole.”

Council leadership is voted on and decided at the first Council meeting of the new year.