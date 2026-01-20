Duplex fire claims life of man in Lynnwood Monday night

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!

A man was found dead following a fire at a duplex in Lynnwood Monday night, South County Fire said. Four people in the adjacent unit safely evacuated on their own.

Firefighters were dispatched just after 8:30 p.m. to a fire at a two-story duplex in the 2800 block of 200th Street Southwest in Lynnwood. When crews arrived, they found significant fire conditions with flames spreading into the attic of both units and the exterior, South County Fire spokesperson Brian Clark said.

One unit contained a high volume of contents, which made searching and extinguishing the fire challenging. Around midnight, firefighters located a deceased male on the first floor of that unit, Clark said.

More than three dozen firefighters responded to the fire. One firefighter was transported to a hospital for minor injuries and has since been released. Crews continued to put out hotspots until approximately 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Four adults who escaped the duplex were displaced and are receiving support from American Red Cross and Support 7 volunteers. The Snohomish County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

South County Fire encourages everyone to check your home’s smoke alarms. Working smoke alarms can save lives by giving you more time to escape a fire. Replaceable batteries in smoke alarms should be changed once each year. Replace all smoke alarms after 10 years.