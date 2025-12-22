Edmonds City Councilmember Jenna Nand announces campaign for 32nd District seat

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!

Edmonds City Counclmember and small business attorney Jenna Nand on Wednesday announced her campaign for State House in the 32nd Legislative District.

She is running for the seat being vacated by Cindy Ryu, who announced her intention to run for the 32nd District Senate seat held by Jesse Salomon.

According to a news release announcing her campaign, Nand said she is focused on ensuring equitable access to health care, solving the region’s affordability crisis, expanding access to education, enacting “real change in Olympia to end homelessness,” and building climate resiliency.

“As the youngest Edmonds City Councilmember and a small business attorney, I am a champion for hard working people in our community.” Nand said.

“I know what many families are going through because I’ve lived it myself. I spent 10 years as a caregiver for my terminally ill father before he passed in April of 2025 and navigated a broken social services system to save a loved one who almost lost his life due to addiction. Now, I’m battling breast cancer. Despite everything, I’ve never stopped fighting. I’ve triumphed over every challenge I’ve faced and I will keep fighting for our shared values in Olympia.”

In her announcement, Nand said she is building a grassroots campaign that will include those who are too often left out of the conversation to Olympia – working-class families, caregivers, people with disabilities, immigrants and the LGBTQ+ community.

Nand, who lives in Edmonds’ Lake Ballinger neighborhood, noted that she “was raised in a union household in Edmonds and Shoreline by immigrant parents from the Fiji Islands.” A graduate from Edmonds College and the University of Washington, Nand said she has a lifelong commitment to working people and organized labor and deep roots in the 32nd Legislative District, having spent the majority of her life here since 1990.

She lists endorsements from Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers, 48th District State Senator Vandana Slatter, Lynnwood City Councilmember and Mayor-Elect George Hurst, Shoreline City Councilmember Eben Pobee, and Lynnwood City Councilmember-Elect Bryce Carl Owings.

Learn more at voteforjenna.com.