Events

Edmonds hosts Year of the Horse celebration with dancing, kung fu and indoor activities

By
Nick Ng

A drunk lion from Mak Fai Kung Fu Dragon & Lion Dance Association performs a part of the opening act during the 2026 Lunar New Year event at Edmonds Center for the Arts. (Photos by Nick Ng)

Lunar New Year Edmonds celebrated its fifth year with events that included a winter market and performances at Edmonds Center for the Arts by Mak Fai Kung Fu Dragon & Lion Dance Association, Kung Fu Kwoon (功夫館) and Massive Monkees breakdancing crew.

The Melody Institute Chinese Culture and Dance from Seattle also made their debut performance for this event.

The activities were hosted by the Multicultural Association of Edmonds (MAE).

Members of Kung Fu Kwoon performs a saber exercise.
Two members of Kung Fu Kwoon spar with saber and spear with background music from the 1991 Hong Kong film “Once Upon a Time in China.”
Members of the Melody Institute Chinese Culture and Dance perform various dances during the 2026 Lunar New Year Edmonds.

This year, the celebration expanded to include an indoor space, Celebration Hall, to accommodate more activities and seating for guests. The hall featured a resource center with community nonprofits, an arts and crafts area with face painting, fan making and Chinese calligraphy.

Members and interns of Multicultural Association of Edmonds (MAE) (L-R): Steve Ono, Liz Le, Zander, Yvette, Nikki Okimoto Glaros, Dina Soy-Olson, Karin Mei Butler.
The Celebration Hall was held at the gymnasium of the former Edmonds High School that was converted to Edmonds Center for the Arts.
Retired teacher Annie Le (right) chats with attendees at the Chinese calligraphy booth.
Volunteer Jen Yeh helps an attendee learn how to write the Chinese word 福 (fu) – meaning “good fortune” – with a brush.
Two attendees learn how to play an ancient Japanese board game called Go (short for igo 囲碁; いご) with a member of the Seattle Go Center.
Attendees get to make various art at the Celebration Hall.
Edmonds City Councilmember Chris Eck volunteers as a greeter at Celebration Hall.
Edmonds Councilmember Susan Paine (left) volunteers with Lu for the Edmonds Climate Advisory Board.

MAE Executive Director Karin Mei Butler said that organizers added an indoor Celebration Hall because part of last year’s event was held outdoors near the Edmonds Boys and Girls Club, which was “very cold.”

“We provide arts and more activities for the kids and additional seating for guests to enjoy in the theater,” Butler said. “Not everybody can fit in the theater, so we’re just trying to be very accommodating and welcome more of the community into this celebration.”

Karin Mei Butler (right) thanks the community for their support in making 2026 the fifth year of Lunar New Year Edmonds. Also pictured L-R are Nikki Okimoto Glaros and Dina Soy-Olson.
MAE board members Steve Ono (right) and emcee Liz Le.

Butler said MAE awarded two scholarships two local high school students for their community contributions: Georgia Gilchrist and Scarlett Luo.

She added that MAE is working with the Edmonds School District to offer a $250 to $500 micro-grant program for business entrepreneurship.

