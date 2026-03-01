Edmonds hosts Year of the Horse celebration with dancing, kung fu and indoor activities

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!

Lunar New Year Edmonds celebrated its fifth year with events that included a winter market and performances at Edmonds Center for the Arts by Mak Fai Kung Fu Dragon & Lion Dance Association, Kung Fu Kwoon (功夫館) and Massive Monkees breakdancing crew.

The Melody Institute Chinese Culture and Dance from Seattle also made their debut performance for this event.

The activities were hosted by the Multicultural Association of Edmonds (MAE).

This year, the celebration expanded to include an indoor space, Celebration Hall, to accommodate more activities and seating for guests. The hall featured a resource center with community nonprofits, an arts and crafts area with face painting, fan making and Chinese calligraphy.

MAE Executive Director Karin Mei Butler said that organizers added an indoor Celebration Hall because part of last year’s event was held outdoors near the Edmonds Boys and Girls Club, which was “very cold.”

“We provide arts and more activities for the kids and additional seating for guests to enjoy in the theater,” Butler said. “Not everybody can fit in the theater, so we’re just trying to be very accommodating and welcome more of the community into this celebration.”

Butler said MAE awarded two scholarships two local high school students for their community contributions: Georgia Gilchrist and Scarlett Luo.

She added that MAE is working with the Edmonds School District to offer a $250 to $500 micro-grant program for business entrepreneurship.