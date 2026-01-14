Edmonds School Board discusses legislative updates, honors MTHS football

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!

The Edmonds School Board during its Tuesday, Jan. 13 meeting received an update from Board Director Thom Garrard about the legislative priorities for Edmonds School District. Garrard, who serves as the board’s legislative representative, recently met with nine local legislators, including Sen. Derek Stanford (D-Bothell) and Rep. Cindy Ryu (D-Shoreline), and three statewide education groups to talk about education funding.

Garrard said all groups agreed on addressing the following priorities:

Increasing materials, supplies and operating costs (MSOC) funding to match school districts’ rising expenses, such as insurance and utilities.

Carving out a sales tax exemption for school districts on services, which are costing the district $500,000 annually.

Opposing any new unfunded or underfunded mandates for districts. Seventy-seven of them have been enacted since 2018 and are straining staff and resources.

“[It] “doesn’t really make sense to tax schools to get money to give to schools,” Garrard said, regarding the sales tax that school districts are charged when they purchase supplies and equipment.

Board President Nancy Katims said that the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) should directly receive and pay the districts’ utilities and insurance bills.

“If we give those school districts money for that, they might use it for something else,” Katims said. “Sen. Solomon (Jesse Salomon from the 32nd District) followed up and said he’s willing to sponsor a bill in that regard to have OSPI do it.”

Under Katims’ proposed model, OSPI would see the actual utility and insurance bills, pay them directly and potentially could negotiate better “volume deals” or otherwise limit cost growth, especially for insurance.

Given the current tight state budget, Katims said she hopes the Legislature does not cut K-12 funding or add new requirements that cost staff time and money. In an ideal world, she said, the state would fully fund special education, basic education and MSOCs.

“Just don’t cut us, please, because we know the state’s in trouble, and they need to do something about that, and until they do, don’t take it from public education,” she said.

Garrard said that there is no comprehensive budget from the Legislature yet, but Gov. Bob Ferguson’s proposal largely protects K-12 education while making significant cuts to higher education and preschool. “That’s not great, but it did spare a lot of the potential damage that could have been done to K-12,” he said.

Finance report

Edmonds School District Business and Finance Director Lydia Sellie gave a report on the month-end balance for October 2025. She said that October looked “very similar” to September and “saw nothing of significance to report on.”

Regarding revenues and expenditures, Sellie compared last year’s budget to the current budget at the same time and said both are “consistent” and “in line” with expectations. She also highlighted the “other revenues” category where Snohomish County and other grants support some staff positions.

Sellie said the District’s total fund balance for 2024-25 ended at about $8.61 million and is projected to remain essentially flat into the 2025-26 school year, with trend lines holding steady from September through November.

However, she said that enrollment is trending about 337 students below budget for the 2026-27 school year, and a larger decline would require lowering the District’s projected ending fund balance.

Superintendent Rebecca Minor said that according to the OPSI report, there are 10,000 fewer kindergarten students than high school seniors statewide.

“Now that we know what the birth rates throughout the state are, we will be having much smaller entry classes than graduating classes, which will have a deep impact on districts around the state,” she said.

Sellie will present another finance update to the Board in two weeks that covers November 2025.

Mountlake Terrace High School football recognized

The Board of Directors recognized Mountlake Terrace High School football team’s undefeated, 8-0 regular season and the team’s Wesco South Championship.

Edmonds School District Director of Athletics Angie McGuire highlighted the game results:

Cascade 45–0

Lynnwood 44–0

Meadowdale 43–6

Shorecrest 29–0

Monroe 48–7

Shorewood 35–14

Everett 49–7

Edmonds-Woodway 45–7

“During this eight-game winning streak, they outscored their opponents 338 to 41,” McGuire said. “Another way to break that down, just for fun, is that these individuals scored an average of 42 points per game while only giving up five. Even though this is a very impressive statistic, it was even more impressive to see in person for those of us that were at the games.”

McGuire recognized several players including Cody Ekanayake, Jacob Gomez, Elyjah Meegan, Cian Harney, D’Andre Daigre, Nate Brown, Jackson Wallace, Aaron Hatfield and Liam Moore.

The full list of the fall 2025 All-Wesco honors is here.

McGuire also recognized MTHS Coach Archie Malloy for being named Wesco South Coach of the Year and the Seattle Seahawks Week 8 Coach of the Week.

In other agenda items:

Board Director Keith Smith (District 2) was sworn into office for his second term. Smith was elected into office in 2021.

Student Advisory Board member Scarlett Luo of Edmonds-Woodway High told Board directors about the proposed Senate Bill 5574 , which would require Washington K-12 schools to teach Asian American and Pacific Islanders, Latino, and African American histories. She said that SB 5574 got a hearing last year but did not make it out of committee, and that this updated version has another hearing scheduled for Jan. 14 at 10:30 a.m .

The board unanimously approved contract awards to Bellevue Lighting and Stage for theater lighting projects at both Mountlake Terrace and Lynnwood High Schools, funded by the 2024 bond.

Details of the meeting can be viewed on the ESD website.