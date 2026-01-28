Edmonds School District 2026-27 enrollment opens Feb. 2

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!

Enrollment for the 2026–27 school year opens Monday, February 2 for all students entering Edmonds School District, including kindergarten and students new to the district.

Students are assigned neighborhood elementary, middle and high schools based on their family address. Families can find their assigned school using the Neighborhood School Finder on the district website.

To learn more about school change, choice schools, the Spanish Dual Language Program, and other learning options, read the District’s Enrollment and School Options article.

Incoming Kindergarten Families

Children must be 5 years old by Aug. 31, 2026, to enroll in kindergarten for fall 2026. Each elementary school will host welcome sessions for incoming families. School calendars will be updated soon with event details.

To learn more about kindergarten enrollment, timelines and programs, visit the Kindergarten Information website.