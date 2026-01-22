February Special Election ballots are on their way to Snohomish County voters

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!

Snohomish County Elections mailed ballots today for the Feb. 10 Special Election to about 442,000 registered voters. Voters can expect to receive their ballots starting at the end of the week with delivery continuing through the weekend and into early next week. The February Special Election ballot features local ballot measures for districts across the county, including 12 school districts and one fire district.

In early January, Snohomish County Elections mailed 7,200 ballots to military and overseas voters. Each ballot packet mailed to voters includes the local voters’ pamphlet, which provides important information about the election and details on the ballot measures. Voters are encouraged to return their completed ballots as soon as practical.

Voters have until Monday, Feb. 2, to register or update their existing voter registration online or by mail. In-person voter services will be available until 8 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Feb. 10, at the Auditor’s Office in Everett. Services include registering to vote, updating an existing registration, obtaining a new or replacement ballot, and using accessible voting equipment. For hours of operation and the Auditor’s Office addresses, refer to the local voters’ pamphlet or the county’s website.

There will be 35 official ballot drop boxes open for the February Special Election. Ballot drop boxes are open 24 hours a day until 8 p.m. on Election Day and are a convenient and secure option for voters to return their ballots. A complete list of ballot drop box locations can be found on the county’s website.

Also, voters can return their ballots postage-free by mail as long as they are postmarked no later than Election Day, Feb. 10. The U.S. Postal Service recommends mailing your ballot at least one week before Election Day or visiting your local post office to request a hand-stamped postmark on your ballot envelope from a postal clerk. This action will help to ensure your ballot is accepted as on-time.

Voters who have not received a ballot by Jan. 28 should call Snohomish County Elections at 425-388-3444.

For more information, visit Snohomish County Elections’ website at snoco.gov/elections. You can also connect with the Auditor’s Office on Facebook, Instagram and X. If you have questions, email Snohomish County Elections at elections@snoco.gov .