Girls on the Run Snohomish County seeks volunteer coaches for spring season

Girls on the Run Snohomish County is seeking volunteer coaches for its upcoming spring season April 13. The nonprofit provides after-school programs that help girls build confidence, life skills and a lifelong appreciation for movement through a research-based curriculum.

Each season, volunteer coaches:

· Co-lead small teams of 8-15 participants twice a week for 8 weeks (April 13-June 10, 2026).

· Build lasting connections with a community of like-minded volunteers.

· Lead, support and celebrate girls as they work toward their goal of completing a 5K.

“Anyone can make a difference as a GOTR coach. No experience or expertise in running is required,” said GOTR SnoCo Executive Director Megan Wolfe. “If you are passionate about inspiring girls, supporting the next generation and creating positive change in your communities, Girls on the Run is the place for you. Coaching a GOTR team is so much more than lap goals and stretches – it’s about helping participants realize their potential, and in the process, you’ll grow too!”

Schools and community sites interested in hosting a team this spring are encouraged to begin the application process now. School staff, parents/guardians and PTA/PTO’s are all able to start a team. Each team site must have a safe space for physical activity including both outdoor and indoor/covered space locations and at least three team coaches.

Coaches must be at least 18 years old, pass a background check and commit to attending the weekly practices. High school students aged 16 to 18 can get involved and gain leadership skills as junior coaches. Each team is assigned multiple coaches to ensure a safe, positive experience for both the girls and the volunteers.

The organization aims to offer programming at 60 locations countywide, but additional volunteers are needed.

The deadline to register as a volunteer coach is March 9, 2026. More information and applications are available at www.GirlsontheRunSnoCo.org/Coach