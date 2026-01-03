Government finance and you: Part 12 — What’s next?

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!

This is Part 12 of our 12-part series focused on government finance. Here are links to previous articles:

Part 1: Introduction

Part 2: Where’s the money?

Part 3: Property taxes

Part 4: Fees and taxes

Part 5: Federal and state grants

Part 6: The difference between wants and needs

Part 7: The color of money

Part 8: ‘Cities should function more like a business’

Part 9: What local governments are up against in 2026

Part 10: Follow the money

Part 11: Spending

Dec. 31, 2025 marked the end of the fiscal year. This deadline means pencils down. Budgets have to be balanced. Budgets signed on Dec. 31, 2025 are the approved roadmap for 2026.

The 2026 budget isn’t set in stone, though. Just like our own personal economy, things happen and budgets must be recalculated and readjusted.

Every week, every month, every quarter, the city and county councils get updated reports on sales tax, real estate fees, grants, those red-light cameras and the many, many, many other threads of money that pay for government. There are updates on projects and programs and timelines. Councilmembers listen and recalculate as necessary.

And for some councilmembers, this will be all new.

In Mountlake Terrace, Sam Doyle will replace 17-year Councilmember Rick Ryan. In Edmonds, Erika Barnett will replace eight-year Councilmember Neil Tibbott. The Lynnwood Council also looks very different in 2026. Isabel Mata and Bryce Owings are new to the Lynnwood City Council. Former Councilmember George Hurst is the new mayor.

New faces, new expertise, new values, new (big) learning curve. They all get to work this week, learning the ins and outs of government.(Maybe we should send them links to our series!)

We hope these articles about government provide new insight into the work of your councils and helps residents understand the many elements your councilmembers and city workers manage. Note that the goal of this series was not to address city- or county-specific questions but to share information about government in general.

Where do we go from here?

My Neighborhood News Group will keep providing information to help you understand your government. We have really appreciated all the comments and feedback and are so glad you found this valuable.

Now we need more help from you.

Many of you asked good questions and provided thoughtful perspectives throughout this series. We read every comment and will work with our editorial team to follow up on ideas and dig deeper to get answers.

Our first question now, though, is this: After reading the series, is there something you want to know more about? A piece of the puzzle we missed?

For example, Nancy asked us to explore the pros/cons of a city manager vs. strong mayor system of government. That is an excellent idea. Someone else asked for more information about grants and the value of a professional grant writer. That is a great ask, too. Someone else asked why police officers get to pad their pensions. (Unions are the start of the answer, but we will dig in on that, too.)

We plan to follow up on these questions in the weeks ahead as this series moves in a new direction: Where do we go from here?

In reporting this series, we learned about programs or ideas that are working in local communities that could be replicated in others. We will profile these. If you know of others, let us know and we will research and report on them.

We also talked to policy experts who shared national and international experience. We will share this.

We will track stories happening at the state level that could impact local governments, like this legislative session’s discussion around a millionaire tax and what that could mean for local governments.

We want to hear your ideas. Please make them specific, well thought out and capable of being meaningfully researched, shared and applied across all local governments — not just one city or at the county. If there are places your idea is working or concrete examples of success that can be shared, include those.

“Nothing like taxing people out of their homes!! Tax upon tax upon tax.

Don’t even get me started on utility costs.” My Lynnwood News comment section Nov. 18, 2025

We want to get beyond these complaints and get to solutions. New ways of thinking come from the thousands of experts who live in our communities. We look forward to being your community asset.

Email your ideas to Jamie Holter here.

Thank you for reading.

— Jamie Holter and the My Neighborhood News Group editorial team