HASCO hosting third annual resource fair Jan. 27 for people experiencing homelessness

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today?Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!
The Housing Authority of Snohomish County (HASCO) will host a resource fair from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 27, in conjunction with the annual Point-in-Time (PIT) Count.
HASCO will provide warm-up kits with items such as hand warmers, personal hygiene items and winter gear. The organization will also distribute Bombas socks, all thanks to a donation from Dignity for Divas.
Attendees can expect to see other organizations offering services at HASCO’s office, 12711 Fourth Ave. W. in Everett.
Here’s a list of the other organizations:
- Homage Senior Services
- Domestic Violence Services of Snohomish County
- Volunteers of America Western Washington
- Veterans’ Affairs
- Child Strive
- Community Transit
- Washington State Office of the Insurance Commissioner
- Sound Pathways
- Washington State DSHS
- Providence health system
The PIT count is “a comprehensive assessment covering individuals and families experiencing homelessness,” according to a Snohomish County news release earlier this month.
PIT Count data helps secure federal and state funding to address homelessness. It also helps give a snapshot of homelessness in the county, and identifies which demographic groups are impacted the most.
Angelica Relente is a Murrow News Fellow covering housing and related issues in South Snohomish County for the My Neighborhood News Network. Contact her at angelica@myedmondsnews.com.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.