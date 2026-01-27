Monday, January 26, 2026
Housing

HASCO hosting third annual resource fair Jan. 27 for people experiencing homelessness

Angelica Relente

The Housing Authority of Snohomish County hosted its first resource fair in 2024. (Photo courtesy HASCO)

The Housing Authority of Snohomish County (HASCO) will host a resource fair from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 27, in conjunction with the annual Point-in-Time (PIT) Count.

HASCO will provide warm-up kits with items such as hand warmers, personal hygiene items and winter gear. The organization will also distribute Bombas socks, all thanks to a donation from Dignity for Divas.

Attendees can expect to see other organizations offering services at HASCO’s office, 12711 Fourth Ave. W. in Everett. 

Here’s a list of the other organizations:

The PIT count is “a comprehensive assessment covering individuals and families experiencing homelessness,” according to a Snohomish County news release earlier this month.

PIT Count data helps secure federal and state funding to address homelessness. It also helps give a snapshot of homelessness in the county, and identifies which demographic groups are impacted the most. 

Angelica Relente is a Murrow News Fellow covering housing and related issues in South Snohomish County for the My Neighborhood News Network. Contact her at angelica@myedmondsnews.com.

