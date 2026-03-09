High school softball season starts this week

Local high school softball players participated in a Saturday, March 7 varsity jamboree involving teams from Archbishop Murphy, Edmonds-Woodway, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace high schools.
Here are the season-opening games for each of the four Edmonds School District varsity softball teams:
Lynnwood vs Ingraham: 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 10 at Lynnwood High School
Edmonds-Woodway vs Highline: 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 11 at Highline High School
Mountlake Terrace vs Ingraham: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 11 at Mountlake Terrace High School
Meadowdale vs Newport: 4:30 p.m. Friday, March 13 at Newport High School
