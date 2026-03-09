Sunday, March 8, 2026
High school softball season starts this week

Mountlake Terrace senior Bri Reyes (8) prepares to swing at a pitch from Lynnwood sophomore Kennedy Fane (11) during the Edmonds School District fastpitch softball jamboree on Saturday, March 7, 2026 at Lynnwood High School. (Photos by Andrew Robinson)
Mountlake Terrace junior Jordyn Stokes (16) slides home safely ahead of the force out.
Lynnwood sophomore Kennedy Fane (11) winds up to deliver a pitch.
Mountlake Terrace gathers at the pitcher’s circle before taking the field on defense.
Lynnwood junior Olivia Michaels (12) catches a pitch missed by an Archbishop Murphy batter.
Lynnwood sophomore Maya Holden (1) waits for the throw from the catcher as an Archbishop Murphy runner attempts to steal second base.
Edmonds-Woodway junior Helena Marsh (6) strikes out an Archbishop Murphy batter.
Warriors freshman Bella Swanson (13) celebrates her double.
Edmonds-Woodway freshman Alyssa Hsu (21) delivers a pitch.
The Edmonds-Woodway Warriors gather before the first game of the jamboree.

Local high school softball players participated in a Saturday, March 7 varsity jamboree involving teams from Archbishop Murphy, Edmonds-Woodway, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace high schools.

Here are the season-opening games for each of the four Edmonds School District varsity softball teams:
Lynnwood vs Ingraham: 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 10 at Lynnwood High School
Edmonds-Woodway vs Highline: 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 11 at Highline High School
Mountlake Terrace vs Ingraham: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 11 at Mountlake Terrace High School
Meadowdale vs Newport: 4:30 p.m. Friday, March 13 at Newport High School

