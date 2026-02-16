High school sports roundup: Feb. 14, 2026

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!

Girls Basketball

Edmonds-Woodway and Meadowdale both advance to District semifinals — one win away from State Tournament

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Ferndale 68-38

The second-seeded Edmonds-Woodway Warrors jumped out to a 30-10 lead early in the second quarter on the way to a 68-38 win against the 10th-seeded Ferndale Golden Eagles. The Warriors improved to 19-3 on the season and advanced to the District semifinals with the victory.

Senior Finley Wichers led the Warriors with 19 points. Three freshmen added double-digit points: Amelia Faber had 15 points and eight rebounds, Zaniyah Jones scored 13 points to go along with a team-high nine rebounds, and Madeline Kost added 10 points. Brooklyn Larrabee led Ferndale with 22 points.

The Warriors will next play in the District semifinals against the third-seeded Stanwood Spartans, who will enter the game with an18-4 record. The game is scheduled for 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 18 at Snohomish High School and is the first game of a doubleheader. The second game will be the other semifinal game between fourth-seeded Meadowdale and top-seeded Snohomish at 7 p.m. The winner of each game will advance to the District Championship game at Jackson High School at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 21, and a berth into the 3A State tournament. The losing teams between will have one final opportunity to qualify for state with a game in the consolation bracket — also on Saturday, Feb. 21.

Edmonds-Woodway individual scoring:

Finley Wichers 19, Amelia Faber 15, Zaniyah Jones 13, Madeline Kost 10, Sloane Franks 4, Annika Beckstrom 3, Jasmine Gill 2, Audrey Rothmier 2

Ferndale individual scoring:

Brooklyn Larrabee 22, Abbey White 6, Ari Gilday 3, Kayla Washington 3, Mia Collins 2, Drea Dayton 2, Kenzie Dawson 1, Heavens Jefferson 1

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 19-3; Ferndale 10-12

Edmonds-Woodway next game: District semifinal game vs Stanwood; Wednesday, Feb. 18; 5 p.m. at Snohomish High School

Meadowdale defeated Mount Vernon 68-61

The fourth-seeded Meadowdale Mavericks advanced to the 3A District 1 semifinals with a hard-fought 68-61 victory over the fifth-seeded Mount Vernon Bulldogs. After falling behind early in the first quarter, the Mavericks closed out the opening period with a 21-3 run to take a 25-11 lead after eight minutes. Senior Mia Brockmeyer scored 13 of her team-high 21 points in the first quarter.

Mount Vernon was able to cut the deficit to two points midway through the third quarter before juniors Quinn Gannon and Kaya Powell connected on back-to-back 3-point shots to keep the Bulldogs from getting any closer. Junior Lisa Sonko scored 11 of her 13 points in the second half and junior Lexi Zardis also added 13 points. Zardis helped to secure the victory by making five or six free throw attempts in the fourth quarter.

Mount Vernon’s sophomore guards Anaya Saldivar-Slater (25), Jaida Duodu (23) and Kim Williams (8) combined to score 56 of the Bulldogs 61 points in the game.

The Mavericks will next play in the District semifinals, where they will face top-seeded Snohomish at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 18 at Snohomish High School, with the winner advancing to the District Championship game and a berth into the 3A State tournament. The losing team will move into the consolation bracket, where they will have a final attempt to qualify for the state tournament.

Scoring by quarter: Total

Mount Vernon 11-16-19-15 61

Meadowdale 25-14-14-15 68

Meadowdale indvidual scoring:

Mia Brockmeyer 21, Lisa Sonko 13, Lexi Zardis 13, Kaya Powell 12, Quinn Gannon 3, Hannah Keeney 3, Emma Schmidt 3

Mount Vernon individual scoring:

Anaya Saldivar-Slater 25, Jaida Duodu 23, Kim Williams 8, Chloe Krivanek 2, Alexa Padilla-Delgado 2, Alivia Luvera 1

Records: Meadowdale 13-9; Mount Vernon 15-8

Meadowdale next game: District Semifinals vs Snohomish; Wednesday, Feb. 18; 7 p.m. at Snohomish High School

Boys Swimming

3A District 1 Championships

Team scores:

1. Shorecrest 447

2. Shorewood 423

3. Snohomish 248.5

4. Stanwood 154

5. Marysville Getchell 151

6. Edmonds-Woodway 146

7. Mount Vernon 145.5

8. Lynnwood 141

9. Mountlake Terrace 104

10. Everett 100

11. Monroe 85

T12. Oak Harbor 38

T12.. Ferndale 38

T14. Meadowdale 27

T14. Sedro-Woolley 27

Top four finishers go to state. Fifth place is a state alternate.

Top individual finishers:

200 yard freestyle:

1. Zander Muilenburg (Shorecrest) 1:45.56

2. Colin Bell (Shorewood) 1:46.86

3. Ian Ha (Shorecrest) 1:47.43

4. Bruce Wolfe (Mountlake Terrace) 1:47.50

5. Ben Doll (Shorewood) 1:50.01

200 yard medley:

1. Frederick Anderson (Shorewood) 1:54.69

2. Deming Gates (Shorecrest) 1:55.54

3. Jacob Christy (Marysville Getchell) 2:02.08

4. Evans Calkins (Lynnwood) 2:02.14

5. Edison Phillips (Shorecrest) 2:04.33

50 yard freestyle:

1. Rysen Tuomisto (Snohomish) 20.78

2. Sebastian Sanchez (Shorewood) 21.99

3. Andre Nwapa (Everett) 22.20

4. Aidan MacDonald (Shorewood) 22.41

5. Eddie Garduno-Arvizu (Mount Vernon) 22.45

1 Meter diving:

1. Tyler Simmons (Everett) 514.20

2. Eduardo Pineda-Lopez (Marysville Getchell) 301.20

3. Cristian Pineda-Lopez (Marysville Getchell) 264.55

4. Logan Davis (Snohomish) 245.90

5. Max Jerome (Monroe) 238.25

100 yard butterfly:

1. Frederick Anderson (Shorewood) 51.59

2. Dane Bendiksen (Shorecrest) 52.02

3. Andre Nwapa (Everett) 52.10

4. Jacob Christy (Marysville Getchell) 53.12

5. James Mitchell (Shorewood) 54.23

100 yard freestyle:

1. Rysen Tuomisto (Snohomish) 45.99

2. Colin Bell (Shorewood) 48.83

3. Ayden Albertsen (Snohomish) 48.97

4. Ian Ha (Shorecrest) 49.00

5. Micah McNeil (Mount Vernon) 49.40

500 yard freestyle:

1. Zander Muilenburg (Shorecrest) 4:49.10

2. Evan Calkins (Lynnwood) 4:52.06

3. Ben Doll (Shorewood) 4:52.50

4. Bruce Wolfe (Mountlake Terrace) 5:00.89

5. Tyler Pike (Shorewood) 5:08.04

100 yard backstroke:

1. Dane Bendiksen (Shorecrest) 51.52

2. Ayden Albertsen (Snohomish) 55.01

3. Ben Clark (Stanwood) 56.23

4. Chase Arnold (Shorecrest) 56.33

5. Edison Phillips (Shorecrest) 56.68

100 yard breaststroke:

1. Deming Gates (Shorecrest) 59.14

2. Gavin Plano (Stanwood) 1:01.13

3. Lennox Norenberg (Edmonds-Woodway) 1:04.46

4. Corban Campbell (Shorewood) 1:04.90

5. Nate Shambaugh (Shorecrest) 1:04.92

50 yard adaptive freestyle:

1. Levi Stiers (Stanwood) 26.96

2. Xander Krause (Stanwood) 30.02

3. Tor Newquist (Lynnwood) 38.85

4. Jacob Macquarrie (Stanwood) 43.34

Top relay finishers:

200 yard medley:

1. Shorecrest (Dane Bendiksen, Deming Gates, Max Hildebrandt, Thomas Wheatley) 1:38.07

2. Shorewood (Max Herbert, Corban Campbell, James Mitchell, Aidan MacDonald) 1:41.87

3. Edmonds-Woodway (Liam Schell, Lennox Norenberg, Luca Hooks, Connor Smith) 1:42.65

4. Stanwood (Ben Clark, Gavin Plano, Lennon Bain, Ole Lervick) 1:43.34

5. Snohomish (Ayden Albertsen, Gage Peterson, Devin Love, Fox Serviss) 1:44.71

200 yard freestyle:

1. Shorewood (Sebastian Sanchez, Colin Bell, Aidan MacDonald, Frederick Anderson) 1:28.14

2. Shorecrest (Ian Ha, Zander Muilenburg, Cole Bleeker, Thomas Wheatley) 1:29.96

3. Mount Vernon (Micah McNeil, Russell Venner, Alex Listiskiy, Eddie Garduno-Arvizu) 1:30.55

4. Snohomish (Cody Peterson, Gage Peterson, Alex Collins, Rysen Tuomisto) 1:32.05

5. Edmonds-Woodway (Lennox Norenberg, Joseph Mennano, Kanai Zablan, Connor Smith) 1:34.04

400 yard freestyle:

1. Shorecrest (Ian Ha, Dane Bendiksen, Deming Gates, Zander Muilenburg) 3:15.18

2. Shorewood (Sebastian Sanchez, Colin Bell, Kristian Hagemeier, Frederick Anderson) 3:17.18

3. Snohomish (Rysen Tuomisto, Cody Peterson, Alex Collins, Ayden Albertsen) 3:22.67

4. Lynnwood (Caleb Schnitzius, Adam Calkins, Ryan Tang, Evan Calkins) 3:25.72

5. Stanwood (Ben Clark, Lennon Bain, Ole Lervick, Gavin Plano) 3:30.08

Next meet: 3A State Championships: Friday, Feb. 20 and Saturday, Feb. 21 at King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way