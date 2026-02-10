Tuesday, February 10, 2026
Sports

High school sports roundup: Feb. 7, 2026

By
Steve Willits

Boys Wrestling

District 1 3A Wrestling Championships
at Edmonds-Woodway High School
(Top 4 in each classification qualify to state, 5th place is a state alternative)

Edmonds-Woodway High School wrestling team members pose after winning the District 1 3A championship. (Photos by Matt Rapelje)

Team Scores:
1. Edmonds-Woodway 359
2. Oak Harbor 300
3. Shorewood 216
4. Mount Vernon 195.5
5. Meadowdale 183.5
6. Shorecrest 180.5
7. Lynnwood 169
8. Mountlake Terrace 128

106 lbs: Isaiah Meyer, 1st place, Edmonds-Woodway; Rhett Nickle, 4th place, Edmonds-Woodway.

106 lbs.
1. Isaiah Meyer, Edmonds-Woodway
2. Emiliano Olivera-Matias, Shorewood
3. Derek Norton, Shorewood
4. Rhett Nickle, Edmonds-Woodway
5. Ayden Edejer, Oak Harbor

113 lbs: Alex Krumov, 2nd place, Edmonds-Woodway; Eduardo Gonzalez, 4th place, Lynnwood.

113 lbs.
1. Jhamarrion Jones, Oak Harbor
2. Alex Krumov, Edmonds-Woodway
3. Easten Edens, Shorewood
4. Eduardo Gonzalez, Lynnwood
5. Maunel Camacho, Mount Vernon

120 lbs: Aidan Duong, 4th place, Edmonds-Woodway.

120 lbs.
1. Giedon Ryder, Shorecrest
2. Yaphet Habtom, Shorewood
3. Elijah Rivera, Oak Harbor
4. Aidan Duong, Edmonds-Woodway
5. Melyk Valencia, Meadowdale

On bottom: Aziret Bakytov, 126 lbs, first place, Edmonds-Woodway.
126 lbs: Aziret Bakytov, 1st place, Edmonds-Woodway.

126 lbs.
1. Aziret Bakytov, Edmonds-Woodway
2. Zadrin Morga-Baisac, Shorecrest
3. An Tran, Shorewood
4. Charles Greiger, Oak Harbor
5. Joseph Meyer, Mount Vernon

On top: Hollender Lynch, 132 lbs, first place, Edmonds-Woodway.
On top: Ashton Myers, 132 lbs, second place, Lynnwood.
132 lbs: Hollender Lynch, 1st place, Edmonds-Woodway; Ashton Myers, 2nd place, Lynnwood; Hector Castro, 4th place, Meadowdale.

132 lbs.
1. Hollender Lynch, Edmonds-Woodway
2. Ashton Myers, Lynnwoood
3. Armani Grullon, Mount Vernon
4. Hector Castro, Meadowdale
5. Laith Salem, Shorecrest

138 lbs: Ekansh Verma, 2nd place, Mountlake Terrace; Benjamin Wachira, 4th place, Edmonds-Woodway.

138 lbs.
1. Connor Lang, Oak Harbor
2. Ekansh Verma, Mountlake Terrace
3. Alexander Solano, Mount Vernon
4. Benjamin Wachira, Edmonds-Woodway
5. Braedyn Clark, Lynnwood

On top: Christopher Ramirez, 144 lbs, first place, Meadowdale. He was also named Wrestler of the Year.
144 lbs: Christopher Ramirez, 1st place, Meadowdale; Roland Rapelje, 2nd place, Edmonds-Woodway.

144 lbs.
1. Christopher Ramirez, Meadowdale
2. Roland Rapelje, Edmonds-Woodway
3. Anthony Rodriguez, Mount Vernon
4. Neeko Leonard, Oak Harbor
5. Elijah Jepsen, Shorewood

150 lbs: Dylan Rice, 2nd place, Edmonds-Woodway; Jared Sum, 3rd place, Lynnwood; Leo Tassani, 4th place, Meadowdale.

150 lbs.
1. Avi Wylen, Shorecrest
2. Dylan Rice, Edmonds-Woodway
3. Jared Sum, Lynnwood
4. Leo Tassani, Meadowdale
5. Axell Rebollar-Arteage, Mount Vernon

157 lbs.
1. Maximus Uckun, Shorewood
2. Jakob Grimm, Shorecrest
3. Joaquin Lucatero, Mount Vernon
4. Odin Pegues, Oak Harbor
5. Mathew Sleipness, Meadowdale

165 lbs: Augie Hurtado, 2nd place, Edmonds-Woodway; Titus Swett, 4th place, Mountlake Terrace.

165 lbs.
1. Joel Christopherson, Oak Harbor
2. Augie Hurtado, Edmonds-Woodway
3. Hezekiah Graham, Shorewood
4. Titus Sweet, Mountlake Terrace
5. Levi Eash, Oak Harbor

175 lbs: Nathan Schlack, 3rd place, Edmonds-Woodway; Samir Muhic, 4th place, Meadowdale (absent).

175 lbs.
1. Bryson Keller, Mount Vernon
2. Konnor LaBelle, Oak Harbor
3. Nathan Schlack, Edmonds-Woodway
4. Samir Muhic, Meadowdale
5. Cameron Arseneaux, Shorecrest

Left: Carmelo Larocca, 190 lbs, first place, Edmonds-Woodway.
190 lbs: Carmelo Larocca, 1st place, Edmonds-Woodway; Owen Boswell, 4th place, Mountlake Terrace.

190 lbs.
1. Carmelo Larocca, Edmonds-Woodway
2. Lukas Probizanski, Shorewood
3. Jonathan Ortiz, Mount Vernon
4. Owen Boswell, Mountlake Terrace
5. Eli Hershey, Edmonds-Woodway

Bottom: Logan Armstrong, Mountlake Terrace, took 3rd place at 215 lbs.
215 lbs: Jamier Perry, 1st place, Meadowdale; Alex White, 2nd place, Edmonds-Woodway.

215 lbs.
1. Jamier Perry, Meadowdale
2. Alex White, Edmonds-Woodway
3. Logan Armstrong, Mountlake Terrace
4. Hannibal Bendawi, Lynnwood
5. Prince Udeogu, Mountlake Terrace

285 lbs: Edson Belizaire, 2nd place, Edmonds-Woodway; Ryan Pineda, 4th place, Meadowdale.

285 lbs.
1. Malachi Ebai, Oak Harbor
2. Edson Belizaire, Edmonds-Woodway
3. Jaxson Hulbert, Meadowdale
4. Ryan Pinead, Mountlake Terrace
5. Abrahm Sahagun Garcia, Meadowdale

Awards:
Wrestler of the Year- Christopher Ramirez, Meadowdale
Coach of the Year- Brian Alfi, Edmonds-Woodway
Assistant Coaches of the Year- Edmonds-Woodway
Media Person of the Year- Doug Petrowski

Top four wrestlers advance to Mat Classic XXXVII State Championships at the Tacoma Dome on Thursday, Feb. 19 and Friday, Feb. 20.

Girls Wrestling

District 1 3A Wrestling Championships
at Stanwood High School
(Top four in each classification qualify to state, fifth place is a state alternate)

Team Scores:
1. Sedro-Woolley 388
2. Oak Harbor 313.5
3. Snohomish 273
4. Everett 222
5. Stanwood 181
6. Edmonds-Woodway 167.5
7. Ferndale 162.5
8. Mount Vernon 149.5
9. Marysville Getchell 124.5
10. Lynnwood 100
11. Shorewood 92.5
12. Monroe 83.5
13. Mountlake Terrace 76
14. Shorecrest 73
15. Meadowdale 50

100 lbs.
1. Ny Ny Pendleton, Edmonds-Woodway
2. Aria Wing, Sedro-Woolley
3. Mia Gonzalez-Massey, Snohomish
4. Zheray Morga-Baisac, Shorecrest
5. Natalie Brood, Ferndale

105 lbs.
1. Isabelle Goedl, Sedro-Woolley
2. Kailyann Dencker, Everett
3. Isabella Nuno, Oak Harbor
4. Genevieve Evers, Snohomish
5. Hanna Weide, Sedro-Woolley

110 lbs.
1. Hailey Richmond, Sedro-Woolley
2. Genesis Corro, Marysville Getchell
3. Jada Egil, Oak Harbor
4. Kiley Vess, Sedro-Woolley
5. Zero Jarvis, Mountlake Terrace

115 lbs.
1. Finley Houck, Shorewood
2. Lyla Self, Sedro-Woolley
3. Jayanna Ivory, Oak Harbor
4. Camille Alfonse, Shorecrest
5. Olivia Miller, Snohomish

120 lbs.
1. Malia Ottow, Snohomish
2. Cassidy Halgren, Mount Vernon
3. Lucy Dalseg, Everett
4. Annika Norberg, Marysville Getchell
5. Audrey George, Monroe

125 lbs.
1. Zoey Wilde, Stanwood
2. Liliana Frank, Edmonds-Woodway
3. Rosechelle Obare, Mountlake Terrace
4. Freya Schwabenbauer, Snohomish
5. Saydee Bryson, Sedro-Woolley

130 lbs.
1. Natalie Janicki, Sedro-Woolley
2. Jaid Williams, Oak Harbor
3. Abigail Gamm, Snohomish
4. Rebekah Andres, Ferndale
5. Jaylene Kurtz-Rios, Mount Vernon

135 lbs.
1. Hailey Carswell, Monroe
2. Sari Egli, Oak Harbor
3. Naomi Francisco, Oak Harbor
4. Emily Evans, Stanwood
5. Brianna Williams, Lynnwood

140 lbs.
1. Micayla Yates, Sedro-Woolley
2. Chloe Gandy, Ferndale
3. Rianna Gonzeles, Mount Vernon
4. Venus Hernandez, Lynnwood
5. Kennedy Medley, Ferndale

145 lbs.
1. Audrey Briels, Snohomish
2. Caitlyn Gallagher, Edmonds-Woodway
3. Sarah Norton, Shorewood
4. Evelyn Nogales, Ferndale
5. Elizabeth Noble, Lynnwood

155 lbs.
1. Caitriona Weiber, Everett
2. Emily Mauro, Snohomish
3. Marisol Gonzalez Bazante, Sedro-Woolley
4. Tatyana Cabell, Oak Harbor
5. Lillian Halstead, Oak Harbor

170 lbs.
1. Makayla Finch, Stanwood
2. McKenzie Burdick, Oak Harbor
3. Hailey Woebke, Everett
4. Miley “Lemon” Neel, Marysville Getchell
5. Alice Buchanan, Everett

190 lbs.
1. Vida Cienega, Everett
2. Lanaya Harris, Marysville Getchell
3. Ryan Madsen, Sedro-Woolley
4. Jayda Paynter, Oak Harbor
5. Breawna Oxford, Ferndale

235 lbs.
1. Mia Cienega, Everett
2. Kyla Royce, Everett
3. Koral Day, Sedro Woolley
4. Serah Jawo, Meadowdale
5. Ulyana Remizova, Shorewood

Top four wrestlers advance to Mat Classic XXXVII State Championships at the Tacoma Dome on Thursday, Feb. 19 and Friday, Feb. 20.

Boys Basketball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Monroe 64-59

Edmonds-Woodway boys basketball junior Grant Williams (3) elevates for a shot over Monroe senior Dominic Castillo (2) during the Warriors-Bearcats Wesco Conference Championship game Saturday night at the Edmonds-Woodway High School gym. (Photos by Michael Bury)
E-W sophomore Sahyaan Shar (4) brings down a rebound over Bearcats senior Caleb Campbell (1).
Warriors senior William Alseth (12) takes a fade-away jump shot just inside the paint over Bearcats senior Dominic Castillo (2).
Warriors junior Grant Williams (3) shoots a tough offline shot over a Bearcats double team defense under the basket.
E-W senior Cruz Escandon (1) keeps his eye on the ball on the defensive end.
Senior William Alseth (12) chases down a stolen ball on his way to a breakaway score for the Warriors.
E-W senior Dennis Karl (23) elevates for a second-effort shot under a Bearcat double-team lane defense.

E-W senior Andreas Simonsen (2) drives into the lane under Bearcats senior Dominic Castillo (2).
Warriors senior Andreas Simonsen (2) rolls in a reverse layup past Bearcats senior Dominic Castillo (2).
Senior Julian Gray (24) battles a Bearcats double team under the basket.
E-W senior Julian Gray (24) guards the paint on the Warriors end.
Edmonds-Woodway head coach Tyler Geving shares a smile during a late fourth-quarter timeout.

No details reported

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 20-2; Monroe 17-3
Edmonds-Woodway next game: District Tournament quarterfinals; vs Shorecrest or Mount Vernon; Friday, Feb. 13; 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Everett defeated Meadowdale 56-40

Khalil Botley hits a 3-pointer for the first Mavs points in the game vs. Everett in a game played Saturday at Meadowdale High School. (Photos by Scott Williams)
Senior Ben Webster (3) drives and scores over Everett’s Owen Brunni.

 

Meadowdale senior Richard Jones Jr. hits from 3-point territory.
The Mavericks’ Nolan Lee (11) outruns the Seagulls’ Julius Pringle for a loose ball.
Noah Million (1) slashes and scores in the second half.

Scoring by quarter: Total
Everett 12-19-14-11 56
Meadowdale 9 -9 -14 -8 40

Everett individual scoring:
Michael Selders 14, Gemini Jones 13, Henry Selders 11, Noah Owens 7, Owen Brunni 6, Julius Pringle 3, Micah O’Connell 2

Meadowdale individual scoring:
Khalil Botley 14, Noah Million 8, Hassan Motley 7, Orion Ezeonwuka 6, Richard Jones Jr. 3, Ben Webster 2

Records: Everett 14-8; Meadowdale 16-6
Meadowdale next game: District Opening Round elimination game vs Ferndale; Wednesday, Feb. 11; 7 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Lynnwood defeated Mountlake Terrace 65-54
Click here to read story

Records: Lynnwood 8-14; Mountlake Terrace 3-18
Lynnwood next game: District Opening Round elimination game at Everett; Wednesday, Feb. 11; 7 p.m.

