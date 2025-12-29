Monday, December 29, 2025
HomeSportsHigh school sports roundup for Dec. 27, 2025
Sports

High school sports roundup for Dec. 27, 2025

By
Steve Willits

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today?

Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!

Boys Basketball

Meadowdale defeated Blaine 64-37
Click here to read story

Records: Meadowdale 8-1; Blaine 3-5
Meadowdale next game: at Archbishop Murphy; Friday Jan. 2; 8 p.m.

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Renton 67-61

Edmonds-Woodway top individual scorers:
D.J. Karl 29, Grant Williams 14, Will Alseth 11

Renton top individual scorer:
Isaac Elegan 21

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 9-0; Renton 4-6
Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Ferndale; Tuesday Dec. 30; 4 p.m.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.

Events Calendar

View Calendar

© Copyright 2025 | All rights reserved by My MLT News

Website by Web Publisher PRO