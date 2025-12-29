High school sports roundup for Dec. 27, 2025

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today?

Boys Basketball

Meadowdale defeated Blaine 64-37

Records: Meadowdale 8-1; Blaine 3-5

Meadowdale next game: at Archbishop Murphy; Friday Jan. 2; 8 p.m.

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Renton 67-61

Edmonds-Woodway top individual scorers:

D.J. Karl 29, Grant Williams 14, Will Alseth 11

Renton top individual scorer:

Isaac Elegan 21

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 9-0; Renton 4-6

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Ferndale; Tuesday Dec. 30; 4 p.m.

