High school sports roundup for Feb. 11, 2026

Boys Basketball
District Playoffs Play-in Round (winner advances to double-elimination quarterfinals, losing team’s season ends)
Meadowdale defeated Ferndale 60-57
The seventh-seeded Meadowdale Mavericks built a 20-point lead in the first half and then held off a comeback from the 10th-seeded Ferndale Golden Eagles, pulling out a 60-57 victory to advance to the 3A District 1 quarterfinals.
Nolan Lee led the Mavericks with 18 points, including three 3-point baskets. Noah Million scored 13 points and led the team in rebounds (11) and assists (4). Orion Ezeonwuka also scored 13 points while contributing seven rebounds, three blocks and a steal. Khalil Botley scored 10 points, grabbed six rebounds and led the team with two steals. Tracen Pazaski led Ferndale with 24 points.
Meadowdale will next play the second-seeded Monroe Bearcats at Monroe High School on Friday, Feb. 13 at 7 p.m. Ferndale’s season ends with an overall record of 8-13.
Scoring by quarter: Total
Ferndale 13-13-17-14 57
Meadowdale 21-17-13- 9 60
Meadowdale individual scoring:
Nolan Lee 18, Orion Ezeonwuka 13, Noah Million 13, Khalil Botley 10, Hassan Motley 6
Ferndale individual scoring:
Tracen Pazaski 24, Houston Wills 12, Mantaj Singh 10, Blake Singson 6, Kaveer Dhillon 3, Cooper Vincent 2
Records: Meadowdale 17-6; Ferndale 8-13
Meadowdale next game: District Quarterfinal game at Monroe; Friday, Feb. 13; 7 p.m.
Everett defeated Lynnwood 57-48
No details reported
The sixth-seeded Everett Seagulls advanced to the 3A District 1 quarterfinals with a 57-48 victory over the 11th-seeded Lynnwood Royals. The Seagulls will next take on third-seeded Snohomish on Friday, Feb. 13. The Royals’ season ends with an overall record of 8-15.
Records: Everett 15-8; Lynnwood 8-15
Lynnwood’s season is over
