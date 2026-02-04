High school sports roundup for Feb. 2-3, 2026

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!

Monday, Feb. 2

Girls Basketball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Shorewood 59-31

Edmonds-Woodway individual scorers:

Zaniyah Jones 16, Finlehy Wichers 9, Audrey Rothmier 6, Annika Beckstrom 5, Darcy Brennan 4, Amelia Miller 4, Sloane Franks 3, Jasmine Gill 3, Madeline Kost 3, Amelia Faber 2, Janie Hanson 2, Amara Leckie 2

Shorewood individual scorers:

Melanie Degenhardt 11, Adi Davidson 7, Rose Gallagher 6, Avery Smith 5, Kassidy Trull 2

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 10-2, 18-2; Shorewood 2-10, 2-18

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Snohomish; Friday, Feb. 6; 7 p.m.

Meadowdale defeated Shorecrest 68-62

Meadowdale individual scoring:

Mia Brockmeyer 27, Lexi Zardis 18, Kaya Powell 11, Hannah Keeney 8, Lisa Sonko 2, Mya Tiegs 2

Shorecrest individual scoring:

Anna Usitalo 23, Luciana Trujillo 16, Harper Welch 11, Jorja Perrin 8, Callie Lasconia 2, Unknown 2

Records: Meadowdale 9-3, 12-8; Shorecrest 6-6, 8-12

Meadowdale next game: at Stanwood; Friday, Feb. 6; 6:30 p.m.

Archbishop Murphy defeated Mountlake Terrace 77-43

Archbishop Murphy Senior Brooke Blachly hit a score-record eleven 3-pointers on the way to a 39-point night and a 77-43 win over the Mountlake Terrace Hawks. Ashley Fletcher and Celine Wright also contributed 10 points for the Wildcats’ victory.

Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 11-1, 16-4; Mountlake Terrace 4-8, 8-12

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Monroe; Friday, Feb. 6; 4:30 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Marysville Getchell defeated Mountlake Terrace 58-54

Click here to read story

Records: Marysville Getchell 1-19; Mountlake Terrace 2-17

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Archbishop Murphy; Wednesday, Feb. 4; 7:15 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Tuesday, Feb. 3

Boys Basketball

Meadowdale defeated Shorecrest 68-66

Noah Million scored the game-winning basket with four seconds remaining as the Meadowdale Mavericks improved to 16-5 on the season with a 68-66 victory over the Shorecrest Scots.

With time running out, Hassan Motley drove into the lane before passing the ball to Million underneath the basket. Million immediately went up strong for the layup and also was fouled on the play. Million then converted the free throw to give him a team-high 20 points for the night.

Scoring by quarter: Total

Meadowdale 15-20-15-18 68

Shorecrest 16-15-14-21 66

Meadowdale individual scoring:

Noah Million 20, Khalil Botley 18, Orion Ezeonwuka 11, Nolan Lee 9, Hassan Motley 4, Parker Elliott 2, Richard Jones Jr. 2, Yoni Minassie 2

Shorecrest individual scoring:

Brayden Fischer 29, Alexander Lo 13, Cole Darlington 8, Theo Leverson 8, Anders Perrin 4, Abubakar Sheikh Ali 4

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 9-3, 16-5; Shorecrest 4-8, 8-13

Meadowdale next game: vs Everett; Saturday, Feb. 7; 5 p.m. at Meadowdale High School