High school sports roundup for Feb. 6, 2026

Girls Basketball

Wesco 3A Crossover Games

Wesco 3A Crossover Games are played at the end of the regular season between the top four finishers in Wesco 3A South and top four finishers in Wesco 3A North. All eight teams will play in next week’s District tournament and the games are used primarily to assist the seeding committee when seeding the teams for the tournament.

The District tournament will begin Thursday, Feb. 12 with seedings and matchups to be announced soon.

Wesco 3A North and South first-place teams:

Snohomish defeated Edmonds-Woodway 48-24

Snohomish leading scorers:

Sienna Capelli 18, Kendall Hammer 9, Grace Gunnerson 9

Edmonds-Woodwday leading scorer:

Madeline Kost 7

Overall records: Snohomish 15-6; Edmonds-Woodway 18-3

Wesco 3A North and South second-place teams:

Stanwood deated Meadowdale 53-47

Scoring by quarter: Total

Meadowdale 12-13-16-6 47

Stanwood 11-16-19-7 53

Stanwood individual scoring:

Ellalee Wortham 17, Dorothy Berrett 16, Stella Berrett 8, Presley Harris 5, Mylee LaComb 5, Georgia Lenz 2

Meadowdale individual scoring:

Mia Brockmeyer 22, Lexi Zardis 11, Lisa Sonko 5, Kaya Powell 4, Emma Schmidt 3, Hannah Keeney 2

Overall records: Stanwood 17-4; Meadowdale 12-9

Wesco 3A North and South third-place teams:

Shorecrest defeated Everett 46-33

No details reported

Overall records: Shorecrest 9-12; Everett 12-9

Wesco 3A North and South fourth-place teams:

Mountlake Terrace defeated Monroe 43-40

Scoring by quarter:

Mountlake Terrace 7-19-8-9

Monroe 17-11-7-5

Mountlake Terrace individual scoring:

Jaliyah Dyson 14, Makenna Davidson 10, Jordyn Stokes 7, Jordan Wagner 6, Brooklyn Marino 4, Iman Kaifa 2

Monroe individual scoring:

Mya Mercille 20, Bailey Brown 5, Aspen Vanderveen 5, Ava Barnett 4, Kate Zacharda 4, Allyson Neri 2

Overall records: Mountlake Terrace 9-12; Monroe 9-12

Elimination Game

Winning team advances and receives the 12th and final berth into next week’s District tournament. Losing team’s season is over:

Shorewood defeated Lynnwood 60-30

No details reported

Overall records: Shorewood 3-18, Lynnwood 3-19