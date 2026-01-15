Thursday, January 15, 2026
High school sports roundup for Jan. 14, 2026

By
Steve Willits

Boys Basketball

Meadowdale defeated Shorecrest 69-62

Junior Nolan Lee (11) leaps to shoot for Meadowdale in a matchup against Shorecrest, Jan. 14, at Meadowdale High School. (Photos by David Cardwell)
Junior Marley Miller (23) dodges Shorecrest opponents as he aims for the basket.
Meadowdale senior Noah Million (1) faces a crowd of Scots underneath the basket.
Meadowdale senior Khalil Botley (10) dribbles downcourt.
Mavs senior Orion Ezeonwuka (25) takes aim.
Meadowdale sophomore Hasaan Motley (4) muscles his way to the hoop.

The Meadowdale Mavericks built a 19-point first-half lead before holding off a late comeback to defeat the Shorecrest Scots 69-62. The Mavericks were led by Nolan Lee who finished with a game-high 25 points, including five of seven shooting from behind the 3-point line.

The Meadowdale victory — coupled with Shorewood’s win over Edmonds-Woodway on Wednesday — creates a three-way tie for first place in the Wesco 3A/2A South Conference. All three times currently have a 5-1 conference record with six more league games remaining.

Scoring by quarter: Total
Shorecrest 16-10-14-22 62
Meadowdale 22-14-13-20 69

Meadowdale individual scoring:
Nolan Lee 25, Marley Miller 18, Khalil Botley 10, Noah Million 9, Orion Ezeonwuka 3, Parker Elliott 2, Hassan Motley 2

Shorecrest individual scoring:
Alexander Lo 19, Brayden Fischer 13, Ben Gunderson 10, Cole Darlington 7, Abubakar Sheikh Ali 7, Theo Leverson 6

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 5-1, 11-3; Shorecrest 3-3, 7-7
Meadowdale next game: vs Cedarcrest; Friday, Jan. 16; 6:30 p.m.

Lynnwood defeated Newport 76-68
No details reported

Records: Lynnwood 6-9; Newport 6-10
Lynnwood next game: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Friday, Jan. 16; 8 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Shorewood defeated Edmonds-Woodway 55-54
No details reported

Records (league and overall): Shorewood 5-1, 10-6; Edmonds-Woodway 5-1, 13-1
Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Lynnwood; Friday, Jan. 16; 8 p.m.

Archbishop Murphy defeated Mountlake Terrace 57-53
No details reported

Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 2-4, 7-5; Mountlake Terrace 1-6, 1-13
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Shorecrest; Friday, Jan. 16; 8 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Girls Wrestling

Marysville Pilchuck defeated Mountlake Terrace 42-30
Meadowdale vs Marysville Getchell – No results reported
Meadowdale vs Mountlake Terrace – No results reported

Meadowdale High Schools Lady Mav Wrestlers enter the Mountlake Terrace High School gym on Wednesday, Jan. 14, for a meet with Terrace, Marysville Getchel and Marysville Pilchuck. (Photos by Joe Christian)
Terrace senior wrestler Rosechelle Obare (second from right) is honored before the meet on senior night. She is accompanied by her family and assistant coach Charlie Davis.
Terrace junior Cymmie Erickson (left) wrestles a Marysville Getchel opponent under the spotlight on Wednesday.
Terrace freshman Zero Jarvis (left) wrestles against MV Getchel.
Terrace senior Rosechelle Obare(right) sizes up her Marysville Getchel opponent.
Terrace sophomore Sofie Hardi won her match by fall over her Marysville Getchel opponent.
Terrace junior Hyab Negash (left) wrestles against Marysville Getchel.
Terrace junior Taylor Fears grapples with her Marysville Getchel opponent.
Terrace senior Sierra Swan (right) was also honored before the match on senior night.
Meadowdale junior Meg Caywood (right) begins her match against MV Pilchuck.
Meadowdale junior Rihanna Whitehead (right) wins by fall over her Marysville Pilchuck opponent.
Meadowdale freshman Kristine Ly (right) wrestles against a MV Getchel opponent.
Mavs junior Sophia Rodriguez Vazquez (right) wrestles against MV Getchel.
Meadowdale junior Kayden Kollman (right) gives her MV Getchel opponent a hand up after pinning her shoulders to the mat.

Meadowdale and Mountlake Terrace next tournament: Justice For All Tournament; Saturday, Jan. 17; 7 a.m. at Issaquah High School

