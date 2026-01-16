High school sports roundup for Jan. 15, 2025

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today?Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!
Boys Wrestling
Meadowdale defeated Shorecrest 43-34
106- Justice Klesick (M) won by forfeit
113- Ethan Johnson (S) pinned Miguel DePaula 5:43
120- Gideon Ryder (S) pinned Melyk Valencia (M) 2:40
126- Wyeth Finnell (S) pinned Huckleberry Snow (M) 2:33
132- Zadrin Morga-Baisac (S) technical fall over John Juarez (M) 18-1
138- Hector Castro (M) pinned Jayden Gay (S) 1:18
144- Christopher Ramirez (M) technical fall over Neta Navot (S) 19-3
150- Avi Wylen (S) pinned Logan Palmer (M) 1:03
157- Tobin Kantner-Blakeslee (M) pinned George De Bakker (S) 5:03
165- Mathew Sleipness (M) decision over Milo Hamilton (S) 1-0
175- Cameron Arseneaux (S) won by injury default
190- Brandon Shaw (M) won by forfeit
215- Jamier Perry (M) pinned Carter Lamb (S) 0:51
285- Jaxson Hulbert (M) won by forfeit
Meadowdale next match: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Tuesday, Jan. 20; 7 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
Mountlake Terrace defeated Archbishop Murphy 59-10
106- Double forfeit
113- Double forfeit
120- Frank Guzman (MT) won by forfeit
126- Landen Ferguson (AM) major decision over Robert Mar (MT) 9-0
132- Cooper Towne (MT) pinned Quintin Eagle (AM) 1:32
138- Ekansh Verma (MT) technical fall over Nicholas Yen (AM) 15-0
144- Tanner Ferguson (AM) pinned Wyatt Hawkins (MT) 3:58
150- Aiden Snook (MT) won by forfeit
157- Bernard Kim (MT) won by forfeit
165- Titus Swett (MT) won by forfeit
175- Georgiy Sharabov (MT) won by forfeit
190- Owen Boswell (MT) won by forfeit
215- Logan Armstrong (MT) pinned Zavier Mack (AM) 1:16
285- Ryan Pineda (MT) pinned August Mack (AM) 0:14
Mountlake Terrace next match: at Lynnwood; Tuesday, Jan. 20; 7 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Mariner vs Lynnwood
No results reported
Lynnwood next meet: vs Cascade; Tuesday, Jan. 20; 2:30 p.m. at Everett YMCA
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.