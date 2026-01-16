High school sports roundup for Jan. 15, 2025

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!

Boys Wrestling

Meadowdale defeated Shorecrest 43-34

106- Justice Klesick (M) won by forfeit

113- Ethan Johnson (S) pinned Miguel DePaula 5:43

120- Gideon Ryder (S) pinned Melyk Valencia (M) 2:40

126- Wyeth Finnell (S) pinned Huckleberry Snow (M) 2:33

132- Zadrin Morga-Baisac (S) technical fall over John Juarez (M) 18-1

138- Hector Castro (M) pinned Jayden Gay (S) 1:18

144- Christopher Ramirez (M) technical fall over Neta Navot (S) 19-3

150- Avi Wylen (S) pinned Logan Palmer (M) 1:03

157- Tobin Kantner-Blakeslee (M) pinned George De Bakker (S) 5:03

165- Mathew Sleipness (M) decision over Milo Hamilton (S) 1-0

175- Cameron Arseneaux (S) won by injury default

190- Brandon Shaw (M) won by forfeit

215- Jamier Perry (M) pinned Carter Lamb (S) 0:51

285- Jaxson Hulbert (M) won by forfeit

Meadowdale next match: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Tuesday, Jan. 20; 7 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Mountlake Terrace defeated Archbishop Murphy 59-10

106- Double forfeit

113- Double forfeit

120- Frank Guzman (MT) won by forfeit

126- Landen Ferguson (AM) major decision over Robert Mar (MT) 9-0

132- Cooper Towne (MT) pinned Quintin Eagle (AM) 1:32

138- Ekansh Verma (MT) technical fall over Nicholas Yen (AM) 15-0

144- Tanner Ferguson (AM) pinned Wyatt Hawkins (MT) 3:58

150- Aiden Snook (MT) won by forfeit

157- Bernard Kim (MT) won by forfeit

165- Titus Swett (MT) won by forfeit

175- Georgiy Sharabov (MT) won by forfeit

190- Owen Boswell (MT) won by forfeit

215- Logan Armstrong (MT) pinned Zavier Mack (AM) 1:16

285- Ryan Pineda (MT) pinned August Mack (AM) 0:14

Mountlake Terrace next match: at Lynnwood; Tuesday, Jan. 20; 7 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Mariner vs Lynnwood

No results reported

Lynnwood next meet: vs Cascade; Tuesday, Jan. 20; 2:30 p.m. at Everett YMCA