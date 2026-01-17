High school sports roundup for Jan. 16, 2025

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!

Girls Basketball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Lynnwood 63-20

Edmonds-Woodway individual scoring:

Finley Wichers 14, Zaniyah Jones 10, Amara Leckie 7, Annika Beckstrom 6, Amelia Faber 6, Sloane Franks 4, Abi Johnson 4, Janie Hanson 3, Madeline Kost 3, Darcy Brennan 2, Alyssa Rincon 2, Lillian Wartelle 2

Lynnwood individual scoring:

Vanessa Olivar 10, Ena Dodik 8, Mariah Coleman 1, unknown 1

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 6-1, 14-1; Lynnwood 0-8, 2-14

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Archbishop Murphy; Tuesday, Jan. 20; 7:15 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Lynnwood next game: vs Shorecrest; Wednesday, Jan. 21; 7:15 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

King’s defeated Meadowdale 55-45

Scoring by quarter: Total

King’s 12-13-16-14 55

Meadowdale 9- 4 -17-15 45

The King’s Knights defeated the Meadowdale Mavericks 55-45 in a non-conference matchup. Meadowdale senior and Colgate commit Mia Brockmeyer scored 18 points and surpassed the 1,000-career point landmark.

King’s individual scoring:

Kaleo Anderson 18, Kaitlyn Cramer 18, Molly Kyler 9, Eleanor Gaydos 8, Jemimah Asinobi 1, unknown 1

Meadowdale individual scoring:

Mia Brockmeyer 18, Kaya Powell 12, Lisa Sonko 5, Lexi Zardis 4, Quinn Gannon 2, Hannah Keeney 2, Emma Schmidt 2

Records: King’s 10-4; Meadowdale 7-7

Meadowdale next game: at Shorewood; Tuesday, Jan. 20; 7:15 p.m.

Shorecrest defeated Mountlake Terrace 65-42

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Shorecrest 4-4, 6-8; Mountlake Terrace 3-5, 7-9

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Meadowdale; Friday, Jan. 23; 6:30 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Lynnwood 64-52

Scoring by quarter: Total

Edmonds-Woodway 19-13-14-18 64

Lynnwood 8- 15-15-14 52

Edmonds-Woodway individual scoring:

Will Alseth 17, D.J. Karl 11, Andreas Simosen 9, Julian Gray 8, Grant Williams 8, Shayaan Shah 7, Harris Dobson 2, Cruz Escandon 2

Lynnwood individual scoring:

Hosny El-Aarag 18, Shan Shah 16, Cole Betancourt 12, Jaikin Choy 4, Wat Makuei 2

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 6-1, 14-1; Lynnwood 1-7, 6-10

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Tualatin (OR); Monday, Jan. 19; 2:30 p.m. at the ShoWare Center in Kent

Lynnwood next game: at Shorecrest; Wednesday, Jan. 21; 7:15 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace defeated Shorecrest 70-45

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks outscored the Shorecrest Scots 44-19 in the second half in a game that was tied 26-26 at halftime. Sophomore Anthony Fuentes led the way with 20 points for the Hawks while freshman Tyree Connor scored 18.

Scoring by quarter: Total

Shorecrest 10-16-10 -9 45

Mountlake Terrace 14-12-21-23 70

Mountlake Terrace individual scoring:

Anthony Fuentes 20, Tyree Connor 18, Adam Desta 11, Alex Mkrtychyan 9, Jordan Wilson 5, Oliver Shaw-Jones 4, Chase Fleishman 3

Shorecrest individual scoring:

Brayden Fischer 14, Alex Lo 10, Ben Gunderson 7, Cole Darlington 5, Theo Leverson 5, Abu Sheikh Ali 4

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 2-6, 2-13; Shorecrest 3-4, 7-8

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Meadowdale; Friday, Jan. 23; 8 p.m.

Meadowdale defeated Cedarcrest 69-40

Scoring by quarter: Total

Cedarcrest 9 – 9 – 6- 16 40

Meadowdale 13-14-21-21 69

Meadowdale individual scoring:

Marley Miller 16, Richard Jones Jr. 12, Parker Elliott 8, Orion Ezeonwuka 8, Nolan Lee 7, Noah Million 7, Khalil Botley 6, Ben Webster 3, Jackson Greene 2

Cedarcrest individual scoring:

Josh Moore 9, Colton Pipe 8, Brandon Pena Precia 7, Landon Swenson 6, Thomas Davenport 4, Zack Mueller 4, Colt Foster 2

Records: Meadowdale 12-3; Cedarcrest 8-6

Meadowdale next game: at Shorewood; Wednesday, Jan. 21; 7:15 p.m.