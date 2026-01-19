High school sports roundup for Jan. 17, 2026

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today?Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!
Girls Wrestling
Justice For All Tournament
at Issaquah High School
Team scores:
1. Mariner 190
2. Meridian 141
3. Lake Washington 108
4. Eastlake 101
5. North Creek 95
6. Mount Rainer 80
7. Meadowdale 67
8. Mountlake Terrace 54
9. South Whidbey 54
10. Kentridge 49
11. Hazen 44
12. Kennedy Catholic 42
13. Issaquah 39
14. Cedarcrest 30
15. Nooksack Valley 29
16. Ingraham 22
17. Bothell 12
18. Inglemoor 0
Meadowdale and Mountlake Terrace wrestlers with podium finishes in their weight classifications:
1st Place
135 lbs.- Sofia Rodriguez Vasquez, Meadowdale
125 lbs.- Rosechelle Obare, Mountlake Terrace
2nd Place
140 lbs.- Rihanna Whitehead, Meadowdale
135 lbs.- Kristine Ly, Meadowdale
3rd Place
100 lbs.- Cymmantha Erickson, Mountlake Terrace
5th Place
190 lbs.- Taylor Fears, Mountlake Terrace
130 lbs.- Sofie Hardi, Mountlake Terrace
6th Place
155 lbs.- Sierra Swan, Mountlake Terrace
Meadowdale next match: Dual matches vs Jackson and Cascade; Wednesday, Jan. 21; 6 p.m. at Cascade High School
Mountlake Terrace next match: at Snohomish; Thursday, Jan. 22; 6 p.m.
Boys Wrestling
Justice For All Tournament
at Issaquah High School
Top 10 team scores out of 25 schools:
1. Puyallup 174
2. Issaquah 145.5
3. Inglemoor 125
4. Mariner 117
5. Bethel 110.5
6. Eastlake 105.5
7. Meridian 103.5
8. Mount Rainer 101.5
9. Mountlake Terrace 97.5
10. Ingraham 90.5
Mountlake Terrace wrestlers with podium finishes in their weight classifications:
1st Place
285 lbs.- Ryan Pineda
215 lbs.- Logan Armstrong
190 lbs.- Owen Boswell
Mountlake Terrace next match: at Lynnwood; Tuesday, Jan. 20; 7 p.m.
