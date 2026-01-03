High school sports roundup for Jan. 2, 2026

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!

Boys Basketball

Meadowdale defeated Archbishop Murphy 71-52

Khalil Botley scored 20 points and Marley Miller added 17, including five of six from 3-point range as the Meadowdale Mavericks improved to 10-1 on the season. Orion Ezeonwuka also scored seven points and led the Mavericks in three statistical categories with eight rebounds, four steals and four blocked shots.

Scoring by quarter: Total

Meadowdale 16-24-19-12 71

Archbishop Murphy 13 -5-20-14 52

Meadowdale individual scoring:

Khalil Botley 20, Marley Miller 17, Noah Million 11, Orion Ezeonwuka 7, Nolan Lee 6, Hassan Motley 6, Yoni Minassie 2, Ben Webster 2

Archbishop Murphy individual scoring:

Carter Hagen 14, Orion Belleza 8, Vlad Bondarchuk 8, Willie Sears 8, Logan Fryberg 5, Cole Seivers 4, Koah Esguerra 3, William Wilson 2

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 3-0, 9-1; Archbishop Murphy 1-3, 2-4

Meadowdale next game: at Snohomish; Monday, Jan. 5; 7:15 p.m.

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Mountlake Terrace 62-43

The Edmonds-Woodway Warriors jumped out to a 15-0 lead and led by as many as 30 in the third quarter on the way to a conference win over Mountlake Terrace, 62-43. Dre Simonsen led the Warriors with 14 points, including eight in the first quarter.

Scoring by quarter: Total

Edmonds-Woodway 18-17-17-10 62

Mountlake Terrace 3- 12 -9-19 43

Edmonds-Woodway individual scoring:

Dre Somonsen 14, D.J. Karl 12, Shay Shah 10, Julian Gray 8, Will Alseth 6, Harris Dobson 6, Lincoln Bradford 2, Padiat Deng 2, Brady Sargent 2

Mountlake Terrace individual scoring:

Anthony Fuentes 10, Alex Mkrtytchyan 7, Tyree Connor 5, Adam Desta 5, Jackson Wallis 4, Jaxon Jamison 3, Oliver Shaw-Jones 3, Jordan Wilson 3, Chase Fleishman 2, Luke Stone 1

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 3-0, 11-0; Mountake Terrace 1-3, 1-9

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Shorecrest; Wednesday, Jan. 7; 7:15 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Shorewood; Wednesday, Jan. 7; 7:15 p.m.

Shorewood defeated Lynnwood 66-42

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Shorewood 4-2, 8-3; Lynnwood 0-5, 4-7

Lynnwood next game: at Meadowdale; Wednesday, Jan. 7; 7:15 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Mountlake Terrace 44-40

The Edmonds-Woodway Warriors overcame a 14-point first-quarter deficit to defeat the Mountlake Terrace Hawks 44-40. Freshman Zaniyah Jones led the Warriors with 14 points and 13 rebounds, including two free throws with 2:06 remaining in the game, giving the Warriors their first lead of the night at 38-37.

The Hawks were hot early, building an 18-4 lead as five different players scored in the opening quarter. Among them was Hawks sophomore Jaliyah Dyson, who scored seven of her game-high 19 as the Hawks led 18-7 after one. Edmonds-Woodway began to chip away at the Mountlake Terrace lead by outscoring the Hawks 12-7 in the second quarter, with freshman Sloane Franks connecting on two 3-point shots. However, the Hawks still led 25-19 at halftime.

Edmonds-Woodway outscored Mountlake Terrace 11-8 in the third quarter behind Jones’ four field goals, scoing eight of the Warriors’ points in the period. Terrace’s lead was trimmed to 33-30 after three quarters.

The Warriors were finally able to catch the Hawks in the final quarter as Jones converted all four of her free-throw attempts down the stretch and baskets were scored by Franks, Amelia Faber, Janie Hanson and Audrey Rothmier. Franks’ final totals included 11 points and four steals. Senior Finley Wichers scored three points and pulled down 12 rebounds for the Warriors. The win improves the Warriors’ record to 2-1 in Wesco league play and 10-1 overall while the Hawks fall to 1-3 in league and 4-7 overall.

Scoring by quarter: Total

Edmonds-Woodway 7-12-11-14 44

Mountlake Terrace 18 -7- 8 -7 40

Edmonds-Woodway individual scoring:

Zaniyah Jones 14, Sloane Franks 11, Amelia Faber 5, Audrey Rothmier 5, Janie Hanson 4, Finley Wichers 3, Amara Leckie 2

Mountlake Terrace individual scoring:

Jaliyah Dyson 19, Jordan Wagner 7, Makenna Davidson 6, Jordyn Stokes 4, Iman Kaifa 2, Mia Sledge 2

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 2-1, 10-1; Mountlake Terrace 1-3, 4-7

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Shorecrest; Tuesday, Jan. 6; 7:15 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Todd Beamer; Saturday, Jan. 3; 5:40 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Archbishop Murphy defeated Meadowdale 66-40

Archbishop Murphy leading scorers:

Brooke Blachly 29, Ashley Fletcher 22

Records (league and overall): Arcbishop Murphy 5-0, 8-3; Meadowdale 2-1, 5-4

Meadowdale next game: vs Lake Washington; Saturday, Jan. 3; 7:15 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Shorewood defeated Lynnwood 46-37

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Shorewood 1-3, 1-8; Lynnwood 0-5, 2-9

Lynnwood next game: vs Newport; Saturday, Jan. 3; 3 p.m. at Lynnwood High School