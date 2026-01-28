High school sports roundup for Jan. 27, 2026

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today?Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!
Boys Basketball
Meadowdale defeated Lynnwood 74-54
Marley Miller scored 25 points, grabbed eight rebounds and made five for seven attempts from 3-point range as the Meadowdale Mavericks improved to 7-2 in Wesco 3A/2A South league play with a 74-54 win over the Lynnwood Royals. Noah Million added 19 points and 11 rebounds for the Mavericks.
Former Maverick player Shan Shah led Lynnwood with 28 points, including 6 for 14 shooting from the 3-point line.
Scoring by quarter: Total
Meadowdale 19-11-22-22 74
Lynnwood 14-10-20-10 54
Meadowdale individual scoring:
Marley Miller 25, Noah Million 19, Khalil Botley 12, Nolan Lee 7, Hassan Motley 4, Richard Jones Jr. 3, Parker Elliott 2, Orion Ezeonwuka 2
Lynnwood individual scoring:
Shan Shah 28, Hosny El-Aarag 10, Cole Betancourt 7, Abdulkadir Kinteh 7, Mieron Desbele 2
Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 7-2, 14-4; Lynnwood 1-10, 6-13
Meadowdale next game: vs Archbishop Murphy; Thursday, Jan. 29; 8 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
Lynnwood next game: at Shorewood; Friday, Jan. 30; 8 p.m.
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Shorecrest 66-52
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 8-1, 16-2; Shorecrest 4-6, 8-11
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Mountlake Terrace; Thursday, Jan. 29; 8 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Shorewood defeated Mountlake Terrace 59-40
Trailing 17-13 at the end of the first quarter, the Shorewood Stormrays went on a 30-4 run over the next 13 minutes on the way to a 59-40 victory against the Mountlake Terrace Hawks. Junior Kevin Cambronero led the Stormrays with 15 points, including 11 in the second half. The Marlow brothers also each contributed double-digit points, with sophomore Tyler scoring 13 and senior Jaden adding 11.
Senior Jordan Wilson led Mountlake Terrace with 18 points.
Scoring by quarter: Total
Shorewood 13-15-22- 9 59
Mountlake Terrace 17- 4- 8- 11 40
Shorewood individual scoring:
Kevin Cambronero 15, Tyler Marlow 13, Jaden Marlow 11, Yuto Allison 8, Nathan Abraha 6, Tommy Moles 4, Elijah Haub 2
Mountlake Terrace individual scoring:
Jordan Wilson 18, Adam Desta 10, Anthony Fuentes 5, Oliver Shaw-Jones 4, Alex Mkrtychyan 3
Records (league and overall): Shorewood 9-1, 14-5; Mountlake Terrace 2-8, 2-15
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Edmonds-Woodway; Thursday, Jan. 29; 8 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Mountlake Terrace defeated Shorewood 57-27
Scoring by quarter: Total
Shorewood 5 – 6- 9 – 7 27
Mountlake Terrace 13-18 -8-18 57
Mountlake Terrace individual scoring:
Jaliyah Dyson 23, Jordan Wagner 12, Iman Kaifa 9, Jordyn Stokes 8, Makenna Davidson 2, Hermela Teklezig 2, Abby Schmicker 1
Shorewood individual scoring:
Karmin Kasberg 11, Avery Smith 5, Adi Davidson 3, Melanie Degenhardt 3, Rose Gallagher 3, Lilly Marter 2
Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 4-6, 8-10; Shorewood 1-9, 1-17
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Edmonds-Woodway; Thursday, Jan. 29; 6:30 p.m.
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Shorecrest 60-53
Senior Finley Wichers and freshman Zaniyah Jones combined to score 42 points as the Edmonds-Woodway Warriors overcame a five-point halftime deficit to defeat the Shorecrest Scots 60-53. Wichers scored 22 points, including three long distance 3-point shots. Jones finished the game with 20 points (18 in the second half), 10 rebounds, five steals and five assists. The Warriors improved to 7-2 in Wesco 3A/2A South league play and are now 15-2 overall on the season.
Edmonds-Woodway individual scoring:
Finley Wichers 22, Zaniyah Jones 20, Sloane Franks 8, Janie Hanson 4, Amara Leckie 4, Audrey Rothmier 2
Shorecrest individual scoring:
Anna Usitalo 19, Jorja Perin 13, Mila Trujillo 10, Lina Yang 8, Riley Welch 3
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 7-2, 15-2; Shorecrest 6-5, 8-9
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Mountlake Terrace; Thursday, Jan. 29; 6:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Meadowdale defeated Lynnwood 73-25
Scoring by quarter: Total
Meadowdale 28-23-10-12 73
Lynnwood 13- 2 – 2 – 8 25
Meadowdale individual scoring:
Lexi Zardis 17, Mia Brockmeyer 16, Hannah Keeney 10, Quinn Gannon 8, Charlotte Finnell 6, Kaya Powell 5, Kylie Richards 4, Lisa Sonko 4, Mara Keller 3
Lynnwood individual scoring:
Vanessa Olivar 12, Ena Dodik 6, Mariah Coleman 3, Genavive Andreica 2, Abigail Nebiyou 2
Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 7-2, 10-7; Lynnwood 0-11, 2-17
Meadowdale next game: vs Archbishop Murphy; Thursday, Jan. 29; 6:30 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
Lynnwood next game: at Shorewood; Friday, Jan. 30; 6:30 p.m.
Boys Wrestling
Shorewood defeated Meadowdale 36-30
106- Derek Norton (S) pinned Justice Klesick (M) 1:33
113- Emiliano Olivera-Matias (S) Miguel De Paula (M) 1:19
120- Melyk Valencia (M) decision over Easten Edens (S) 18-11
126- Yaphet Habtom (S) won by forfeit
132- Matbeal Dinka (S) pinned John Juarez (M) 3:45
138- Hector Castro (M) decision over Eoin Ritter (S) 6-2
144- Christopher Ramirez (M) pinned Matthew Call (S) 0:49
150- Elijah Jepsen (S) won by sudden victory 13-10
157- Maximus Uckun (S) major decision 12-2
165- Hezekiah Graham (S) technical fall 18-0
175- Samir Muhic (M) pinned Finn Grote (S) 0:33
190- Brandon Shaw (M) decision over Toshi Taura (S) 7-6
215- Jamier Perry (M) decision over Baboucarr Cham (S) 3-2
285- Jaxson Hulbert (M) pinned Matthew Kelly (S) 0:25
Meadowdale next match: vs Archbishop Murphy; Wednesday, Jan. 28; 7 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
Girls Wrestling
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Everett 48-24
100- Double forfeit
105- Kailyann Dencker (E) pinned Ny Ny Pendleton (EW) 3:37
110- Lena Kuebler (EW) won by forfeit
115- Yaretzi Garduno (EW) won by forfeit
120- Samara Lynch (EW) won by forfeit
125- Jennifer Reinoso (EW) pinned Abigail Chambers (E) 0:44
130- Rae Adams (EW) won by forfeit
135- Liliana Frank (EW) won by forfeit
140- Double forfeit
145- Caitlyn Gallagher (EW) pinned Elsbeth DiMartino (E) 2:57
155- Sara Ambachew (EW) won by forfeit
170- Hailey Woebke (E) pinned Morgan Smith (EW) 2:51
190- Vida Cienega (E) won by forfeit
235- Mia Cienega (E) won by forfeit
Edmonds-Woodway next match: WSWCA 3A Girls Dual Meet State Tournament; Saturday, Jan. 31; 9 a.m. at Kelso High School
Boys Swimming
Lynnwood defeated Everett 92-84
Individual event winners:
200 yard freestyle: Evan Calkins (L) 1:55.47
200 yard medley: Caleb Schnitzius (L) 2:23.50
50 yard freestyle: Andre Nwapa (E) 23.13
Diving: Tyler Simmons (E) 250.50
100 yard butterfly: Andra Nwapa (E) 54.84
100 yard freestyle: Evan Calkins (L) 54.48
500 yard freestyle: Caleb Schnitzius (L) 5:50.10
100 yard backstroke: Ryan Tang (L) 59.90
100 yard breaststroke: Preston Ellis (L) 1:17.03
Relay event winners:
200 yard medley: Lynnwood (Ryan Tang, Caleb Schnitzius, Evan Calkins, Adam Calkins) 1:52.18
200 yard freestyle: Everett (Max Rathburn, Dillon Adams, Charlie Henggeler, Andre Nwapa) 1:47.19
400 yard freestyle: Lynnwood (Ryan Tang, Caleb Schnitzius, Evan Calkins, Adam Calkins) 3:48.62
Lynnwood next meet: Edmonds School District Meet; Saturday, Jan. 31; 2:45 p.m.
Shorecrest defeated Mountlake Terrace 138-29
No details reported
Mountlake Terrace next meet: vs Meadowdale; Thursday, Jan. 29; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool
