High school sports roundup for Jan. 3, 2026

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!

Girls Basketball

Mountlake Terrace defeated Todd Beamer 59-34

Scoring by quarter: Total

Todd Beamer 8-10 -8 -8 34

Mountlake Terrace 19-8-19-13 59

Mountlake Terrace individual scoring:

Jaliyah Dyson 21, Makenna Davidson 11, Iman Kaifa 8, Jordan Wagner 8, Jordyn Stokes 6, May-Lyhn Jacobson 3, Abby Schmicker 1, Mia Sledge 1

Todd Beamer individual scoring:

Nikol Miranda 14, Evy Garcia 9, Anaiya Hanson-Miranda 5, Salioudjan Bangoura 3, Evie Burns 3

Records: Mountlake Terrace 5-7; Todd Beamer 0-9

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Shorewood; Tuesday Jan. 6; 7:15 p.m.

Lake Washington defeated Meadowdale 69-40

Scoring by quarter Total

Lake Washington 20-16-19-14 69

Meadowdale 15 – 7- 8- 10 40

Lake Washington individual scoring:

Ileana Olteanu 21, Ashley Usitalo 15, Isabella Irias 10, Amelia Kellen 8, Giselle Fialho 7, Stella Kott 3, Evelyn Wilk 3

Meadowdale individual scoring:

Mia Brockmeyer 15, Lisa Sonko 10, Kaya Powell 8, Lexi Zardis 3, Hannahy Keeney 2, Emma Schmidt 2

Records: Lake Washington 8-4; Meadowdale 5-5

Meadowdale next game: vs Lynnwood; Tuesday Jan. 6; 7:15 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Newport defeated Lynnwood 53-28

No details reported

Records: Newport 5-6; Lynnwood 2-10

Lynnwood next game: at Meadowdale; Tuesday Jan. 6; 7:15 p.m.

Boys Wrestling

Let It Fly Tournament at Everett High School

Team scores:

1. Auburn Mountainview 184.5

2. Woodinville 102

3. North Creek 101.5

4. Decatur 98.5

5. Mountlake Terrace 98

6. Marysville Getchell 94

7. Inglemoor 89.5

8. Sedro-Woolley 88.5

9. Lake Stevens 84.5

10. Everett 78.5

11. Issaquah 63

12. Sammamish 54.5

13. Roosevelt 53

14. Kennedy Catholic 28

15. O’Dea 12

Mountlake Terrace wrestlers that placed in the Top 4 of their weight classifications:

1st Place

Logan Armstrong- 215 lbs.

Owen Boswell- 190 lbs.

2nd Place

Ryan Pineda- 285 lbs.

4th Place

Titus Swett- 165 lbs.

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Shorecrest; Tuesday Jan. 6; 7 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Girls Wrestling

Defend the Den at Cascade High School

11 schools including Lynnwood, Meadowdale and Mountlake Terrace.

Lynnwood, Meadowdale and Mountlake Terrace wrestlers that placed in their weight classifications:

Tournament #1

1st Place

Sofie Hardl- Mountlake Terrace 130 lbs.

Rosechelle Obare- Mountlake Terrace 125 lbs.

Zero Jarvis- Mountlake Terrace 105 lbs.

2nd Place

Rihanna Whitehead- Meadowdale 140 lbs.

3rd Place

Ayda Boualamallah- Meadowdale 130 lbs.

Serah Jawo- Meadowdale 235 lbs.

4th Place

Isabel Hooke- Meadowdale 125 lbs.

5th Place

Virginia Jeronimo Hernandez- Meadowdale 170 lbs.

Tournament #2

1st Place

Julia Cox- Meadowdale 170 lbs.

Neela Lopez Hernandez- Mountlake Terrace 135 lbs.

Anh Nguyen- Lynnwood 115 lbs.

Naomi Hawkins- Lynnwood 110 lbs.

2nd Place

Maria Rosa Thompson- Meadowdale 170 lbs.

Elizabeth Noble- Lynnwood 140-145 lbs.

Brianna Williams- Lynnwood 135 lbs.

Rihanna Whitehead- Meadowdale 125-130 lbs.

3rd Place

Tala Samara- Lynnwood 155 lbs.

Venus Hernandez- Lynnwood 140-145 lbs.

Sofia Rodriguez Vasquez- Meadowdale 135 lbs.

Rochelle Obare- Mountlake Terrace 125-130 lbs.

Kendal House- Lynnwood 100-105 lbs.

4th Place

Meg Caywood- Meadowdale 155 lbs.

5th Place

Zoe Degenstein- Lynnwood 110 lbs.

Meadowdale and Mountlake Terrace next event: at Shorecrest High School; Wednesday Jan. 7; 6 p.m.

Lynnwood next event: at Edmonds-Woodway High School; Thursday Jan. 8; 6 p.m.