High school sports roundup for Jan. 5, 2026

Snohomish defeated Meadowdale 57-43

Scoring by quarter Total

Meadowdale 5-12-14-12 43

Snohomish 15-12-11-19 57

Snohomish individual scoring:

Hudson Smith 22, Deyton Wheat 15, Grady Rohrich 9, Luke Davis 8, Grant Smith 3

Meadowdale individual scoring:

Noah Million 13, Hassan Motley 11, Khalil Botley 8, Orion Ezeonwuka 5, Nolan Lee 4, Parker Elliott 2

Records: Snohomish 7-6; Meadowdale 9-2

Meadowdale next game: vs Lynnwood; Wednesday, Jan. 7; 7:15 p.m.

