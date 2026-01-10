High school sports roundup for Jan. 8-9, 2026

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today?Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!
Friday, Jan. 9
Boys Basketball
Lynnwood defeated Mountlake Terrace 44-42
Former Mountlake Terrace Hawks student-athlete Shan Shah scored 10 of his game-high 13 points in the second quarter to help lead the Lynnwood Royals to a 44-42 victory over his former team. The win also avenged a 53-39 Hawks win on Dec. 6.
The Royals led 23-20 at halftime and extended their lead to 10 by opening up the second half with a 7-0 run. Mountlake Terrace then started chipping away at the deficit and even had a chance to win on the final play of the game. But Anthony Fuentes’ 25-foot shot at the buzzer just missed going in and the Royals held on to improve to 1-6 in league play and 5-8 overall.
Scoring by quarter: Total
Lynnwood 9-14-11-10 44
Mountlake Terrace 9-11-11-11 42
Lynnwood individual scoring:
Shan Shah 13, Hosny El-Aarag 11, Abdulkadir Kinteh 7, Wat Makuei 7, Cole Betancourt 4, Espoir Niyonkuru 2
Mountlake Terrace individual scoring:
Tyree Connor 9, Anthony Fuentes 9, Chase Fleishman 6, Jordan Wilson 6, Luke Stone 4, Adam Desta 3, Oliver Shaw-Jones 3, Jaxon Jamison 2
Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 1-6, 5-8; Mountlake Terrace 1-5, 1-11
Lynnwood next game: at Kamiak; Monday, Jan. 12; 7:15 p.m.
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Mercer Island; Saturday, Jan. 10; 7 p.m.
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Meadowdale 63-48
Click to read story
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 5-0, 13-0; Meadowdale 4-1, 10-3
Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Shorewood; Wednesday, Jan. 14; 7:15 p.m.
Meadowdale next game: vs Shorecrest; Wednesday, Jan. 14; 7:15 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
Girls Basketball
Mountlake Terrace defeated Lynnwood 48-31
The Mountlake Terrace Hawks jumped out to a 19-0 lead on the way to a 48-31 win over the Lynnwood Royals.
Scoring by quarter: Total
Lynnwood 0- 11- 8 -12 31
Mountlake Terrace 15- 11-14- 8 48
Mountlake Terrace individual scoring:
Jaliyah Dyson 21, Makenna Davidson 11, Jordan Wagner 11, May-Lyhn Jacobson 3, Jordyn Stokes 1
Lynnwood individual scoring:
Ena Dodik 11, Kaleigh Stull 9, Vanessa Olivar 6, Fatima Navarro 3, Lanah Palumbo 2
Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 3-3; 7-7; Lynnwood 0-7. 2-14
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Archbishop Murphy; Tuesday, Jan. 13; 7:15 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Lynnwood next game: vs Todd Beamer; Saturday, Jan. 10; 1 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Meadowdale 56-47
Click to read story
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 4-1, 12-1; Meadowdale 3-2, 6-6
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Shorewood; Tuesday, Jan.13; 7:15 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Meadowdale next game: at Shorecrest; Tuesday, Jan. 13; 7:15 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 8
Girls Wrestling
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Stanwood 51-24
100- Ny Ny Pendleton (EW) pinned Brooklyn Blizard (S) 1:30; 105- Avalon Kahn (S) won by forfeit; 110- Lena Kuebler (EW) won by forfeit; 115- Samara Lynch (EW) won by forfeit; 120- Jamie Crider (S) pinned Yartezi Garduno (EW) 3:54; 125- Rae Adams (EW) won by forfeit; 130- Jennifer Reinoso (EW) pinned Evangeline Baumbach (S) 2:38; 135- Liliana Frank (EW) decision over Bronwen Anthes (S) 11-6; 140- Emiy Evans (S) pinned Taelyn Connell (EW) 0:46; 145- Caitlyn Gallagher (EW) pinned Malia Alexander 1:08; 155- Mia Cruz (EW) pinned Britney Allen (S) 3:22; 170- Morgan Smith (EW) won by forfeit; 190- Makayla Finch (S) won by forfeit; 235- double forfeit
Edmonds-Woodway next match: Braided 64 Tournament (over 100 schools); Friday, Jan. 9 and Saturday, Jan. 10 at Kelso High School
Boys Swimming
Kamiak defeated Lynnwood 123-56
Individual event winners:
200 yard freestyle: Uriel Risdon (K) 2:27.47
200 yard medley: Andrew Ge (K) 2:26.02
50 yard freestyle: Ryan Jackson (K) 23.66
Diving: Luke Farmer (K) 147.05
100 yard butterfly: Kaiden Nguyen (K) 55.07
100 yard freestyle: Conor Hickey (K) 59.26
500 yard freestyle: Ryan Tangy (L) 5:50.27
100 yard backstroke: Uriel Risdon (K) 1:15.00
100 yard breaststroke: Evan Calkens (L) 1:13.68
Relay event winners:
200 yard medley: Kamiak (Brandon Wong, Rhys Fast, Jack Fast, Curtis Cheng) 1:51.86
200 yard freestyle: Lynnwood (Benjamin Tran, Araik Abrahamyn, Jalen Brady, Adrew Doan) 1:55.19
400 yard freestyle: Kamiak (Minh Nguyen, Connor Hood, Connor Hickey, Brandon Wong)
Lynnwood next meet: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Tuesday, Jan. 13; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool
Marysville Getchell, Marysville Pilchuck and Mountlake Terrace – at Marysville Pilchuck High School
No results reported
Mountlake Terrace next meet: vs Shorecrest; Tuesday. Jan. 27; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.