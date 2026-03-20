High school sports roundup for March 18, 2026

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Softball

Redmond defeated Edmonds-Woodway 19-7

Edmonds-Woodway top hitting stats:

Ellie Anderson: 2 for 3, 2 2B, 2 R

Bella Swanson: 2 for 3, 2 2B, 2 R

Records: Redmond 2-0; Edmonds-Woodway 1-2

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs. Lynnwood; Wednesday, March 25, 4 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway

Lynnwood defeated Ingraham 16-5

No details reported

Records: Lynnwood 2-0; Ingraham 0-5

Lynnwood next game: vs Kamiak; Friday, March 20; at Lynnwood High School; 4 p.m.

Bothell defeated Mountlake Terrace 16-9

Runs by inning: Total

Bothell 3-7-3-0-3-1 16

Mountlake Terrace 3-2-3-1-0-0 9

Mountlake Terrace top hitting stats:

Amaya Johnson: 2 for 2, BB, 2B, 3B, 2 R, 2 RBI, SB

Olivia Brown: 3 for 4, 2B, 2 R, 3 RBI, 2 SB

Jordyn Stokes: 1 for 2, BB, 2 R, RBI

Evie Snow: 1 for 2, 2B, R, RBI

Kassidy Morgenroth: BB, R

Eva Martins: BB, R

Charlotte Snook: RBI

Records: Bothell 4-0; Mountlake Terrace 1-2

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Marysville Getchell; Tuesday, March 24; 4 p.m.

Baseball

Puyallup defeated Edmonds-Woodway 4-0

Edmonds-Woodway top hitting stats:

Trevelyan Podawiltz: 1 for 2, BB

Finn Crawford: 1 for 2, BB

Cameron Croft: 1 for 2, BB

Toshi Gilginas: 1 for 3

Edmonds-Woodway top pitching stats:

Declan Crawford: 3 IP, 0 H, 1 ER, 4 BB, 3 K

Andrew Bau: 2 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K

Cameron Croft: 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K

Records: Puyallup 1-0; Edmonds-Woodway 0-2

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Meadowdale; Friday, March 20; 4 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Kamiak defeated Lynnwood 12-2

Luke Dutchin went 3-for-3 with two RBI at the plate and also pitched two scoreless innings, striking out four to help lead Kamiak to a 12-2 win over Lynnwood. Lukas Holmer hit a solo home run for Lynnwood.

Records: Kamiak 2-1; Lynnwood 1-2

Lynnwood next game: at Mountlake Terrace; Friday, March 20; 4 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Bothell defeated Edmonds-Woodway 2-0

Records: Bothell 2-0-1; Edmonds-Woodway 1-2-0

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Inglemoor; Saturday, March 21; 1 p.m. at Pop Keeney Stadium