High school sports roundup for March 18, 2026

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Softball
Redmond defeated Edmonds-Woodway 19-7
Edmonds-Woodway top hitting stats:
Ellie Anderson: 2 for 3, 2 2B, 2 R
Bella Swanson: 2 for 3, 2 2B, 2 R
Records: Redmond 2-0; Edmonds-Woodway 1-2
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs. Lynnwood; Wednesday, March 25, 4 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway
Lynnwood defeated Ingraham 16-5
No details reported
Records: Lynnwood 2-0; Ingraham 0-5
Lynnwood next game: vs Kamiak; Friday, March 20; at Lynnwood High School; 4 p.m.
Bothell defeated Mountlake Terrace 16-9
Runs by inning: Total
Bothell 3-7-3-0-3-1 16
Mountlake Terrace 3-2-3-1-0-0 9
Mountlake Terrace top hitting stats:
Amaya Johnson: 2 for 2, BB, 2B, 3B, 2 R, 2 RBI, SB
Olivia Brown: 3 for 4, 2B, 2 R, 3 RBI, 2 SB
Jordyn Stokes: 1 for 2, BB, 2 R, RBI
Evie Snow: 1 for 2, 2B, R, RBI
Kassidy Morgenroth: BB, R
Eva Martins: BB, R
Charlotte Snook: RBI
Records: Bothell 4-0; Mountlake Terrace 1-2
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Marysville Getchell; Tuesday, March 24; 4 p.m.
Baseball
Puyallup defeated Edmonds-Woodway 4-0
Edmonds-Woodway top hitting stats:
Trevelyan Podawiltz: 1 for 2, BB
Finn Crawford: 1 for 2, BB
Cameron Croft: 1 for 2, BB
Toshi Gilginas: 1 for 3
Edmonds-Woodway top pitching stats:
Declan Crawford: 3 IP, 0 H, 1 ER, 4 BB, 3 K
Andrew Bau: 2 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K
Cameron Croft: 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K
Records: Puyallup 1-0; Edmonds-Woodway 0-2
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Meadowdale; Friday, March 20; 4 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Kamiak defeated Lynnwood 12-2
Luke Dutchin went 3-for-3 with two RBI at the plate and also pitched two scoreless innings, striking out four to help lead Kamiak to a 12-2 win over Lynnwood. Lukas Holmer hit a solo home run for Lynnwood.
Records: Kamiak 2-1; Lynnwood 1-2
Lynnwood next game: at Mountlake Terrace; Friday, March 20; 4 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Bothell defeated Edmonds-Woodway 2-0
Records: Bothell 2-0-1; Edmonds-Woodway 1-2-0
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Inglemoor; Saturday, March 21; 1 p.m. at Pop Keeney Stadium
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