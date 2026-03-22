High school sports roundup for March 20-21, 2026

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Friday, March 20

Baseball

Mountlake Terrace defeated Lynnwood 15-4

The Hawks’ offense exploded for 15 runs thanks in large part to seven extra base hits (five doubles, a triple and a home run) to collect their first win of the season. Owen Boswell, Owen Meet, Cian Harney and Jack Gripentrog each had multiple base hits and each had one or more extra base hits, runs and RBI. Both Charle Schofield and Will VanDeMark were 1 for 1 at the plate yet both managed to find other ways to get on base and combined to score seven runs.

Gripentrog also pitched four innings, allowing only two hits, two runs (one earned), two walks and nine strikeouts.

The Hawks ended the game by converting a 4-6-3 triple play involving infielders AJ Stretz, Schofield and Gripentrog.

Mountlake Terrace top hitting stats:

Owen Boswell: 2 for 2, BB, 2B, 3B, R, 5 RBI, SB, SF

Owen Meek: 3 for 4, 2B, HR, 3 R, RBI, SB

Cian Harney: 2 or 3, HBP, 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI, SB

Jack Gripentrog: 2 for 3, HBP, 2B, R, 3 RBI

Charlie Schofield: 1 for 1, BB, 2 HBP, 2B, 4 R, RBI, 2 SB

Will VanDeMark: 1 for 1, 3 R, 2 SB

Kala Celms: 1 for 1, R

Liam Moore: HBP, SF RBI

AJ Stretz: SF RBI

Mountlake Terrace top pitching stats:

Jack Gripentrog: 4 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 9 K

Nicholas Liepins: 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K

Lynnwood top hitting stats:

Lukas Holmer: 1 for 1, 2 BB, 2B, 2 R, SB

Kevin Basulto Martinez: 1 for 2, BB, 2 RBI

Myles Triplett: 1 for 3, RBI

Ryder Bowman: 2 BB, R, SB

Douglas McGuire: 2 HBP, RBI

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 1-0, 1-2; Lynnwood 0-1, 1-3

Next game: Mountlake Terrace at Lynnwood; Tuesday, March 24; 4 p.m.

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Meadowdale 2-1

Edmonds-Woodway senior pitcher Finn Crawford threw six scoreless innings of two-hit ball and struck out 10 batters as the Warriors defeated the Meadowdale Mavericks 2-1. Crawford picked up the win while William Alseth recorded the save with a scoreless seventh inning.

Meadowdale pitcher Parker Elliott kept the Mavericks in the game by allowing only two runs (both scored in the third inning) over five innings. Elliott allowed only four hits and two walks while recording two strikeouts.

Runs by inning: R -H -E

Meadowdale 0-0-0-0-0-1-0 1 -2 -1

Edmonds-Woodway 0-0-2-0-0-0-x 2 -5 -1

Edmonds-Woodway top pitching stats:

Finn Crawford: 6 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 10 K

William Alseth: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K

Edmonds-Woodway top hitting stats:

Finn Crawford: 2 for 3

Trevelyan Podawiltz: 1 for 3, 2B, RBI

Andres Simonsen: 1 for 3, R, SB

Andrew Bau: 1 for 2, 2 SB

Joaquin Escandon: R, SB

Cameron Croft: BB, SB

Toshiki Gilginas: BB, 2 SB

William Alseth: SB

Tyler Reeves: SB

Meadowdale top pitching stats:

Parker Elliott: 5 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

Vincent Pena: 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K

Meadowdale top hitting stats:

Kealoha Kepo’o-Sabate: 1 for 3

Carson Bishop: 1 for 3, RBI

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 1-0, 1-2; Meadowdale 0-1, 0-2

Edmonds-Woodway next: at Meadowdale; Tuesday March 24; 4:00 p.m.

Meadowdale next game: vs Sedro-Woolley; Saturday, March 21; 1 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Softball

Kamiak defeated Lynnwood 15-0 (5 innings)

Kamiak top pitching stats:

Hallie Moran: 5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 10 K

Kamiak top hitting stats:

Olivia Martinez: 3 for 3, BB, HR, R, 3 RBI

Hallie Moran: 2 for 3, BB, 4 R, 2 RBI

Lynnwood top hitting stats:

Maya Holden: base hit

Lanah Palumbo: base hit

Records: Kamiak 2-1; Lynnwood 2-1

Lynnwood next game: at Granite Falls; Monday March 23; 4:00 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Mountlake Terrace 2-1 in overtime

Edmonds-Woodway goals:

Kekoa Wake 2

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 1-1, 2-2; Mountlake Terrace 1-2, 1-3

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Lynnwood; Tuesday, March 24; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Shorewood; Tuesday, March 24; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Lynnwood defeated Stanwood 2-0

Lynnwood goals:

Henrry Torres 2

Shutout Goalkeeper:

Gustavo Aguilar

Records: Lynnwood 2-1-1; Stanwood 0-6

Lynnwood next game: at Edmonds-Woodway; Tuesday, March 24; 7:30 p.m.

Meadowdale tied Archbishop Murphy 2-2

Caleb Angeles and Beckett Cruz each scored a goal for Meadowdale as the Mavericks played a 2-2 tie with the Archbishop Murphy Wildcates. Angeles now has four goals through four games this season.

Meadowdale goals:

Beckett Cruz

Caleb Angeles

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 0-1-1, 0-3-1; Archbishop Murphy 0-1-1, 1-1-1

Meadowdale next game: at Marysville Pilchuck; Tuesday, March 24; 7:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Shorewood defeated Lynnwood 5-2

Singles:

Micah Cruise (S) defeated Rose Tulga (L) 7-6 (7-3), 6-2

Jessica Saleska (S) defeated Tayler Simbulan (L) 1-6, 6-4, 11-9

Addy Falkin (S) defeated Rachel Ericson (L) 6-0, 6-1

Sophia Nguyen (S) defeated Tien Vo (L) 6-4, 6-1

Doubles:

Ava Barias/Adeline Tran (L) defeated Lilah Becker/Madeline Thorpe (S) 7-6 (8-6), 6-2

Shinuen Moon/Kiera Vega (SW) defeated Maggie Hesedahl/Venus Hernandez 3-6, 6-4, 14-12

Naomi Aquino/Melissa Seng (L) defeated Anika Benson/Adelle Douglass (S) 6-3, 6-0

Lynnwood next match: vs Mountlake Terrace; Monday, March 23; 3:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Meadowdale-Archbishop Murphy

No results reported

Meadowdale next match: at Edmonds-Woodway; Monday, March 23; 3:30 p.m.

Boys Golf

Arlington, Kamiak, Marysville Getchell and Meadowdale

at Gleneagle Golf Course

Par 35, 9 holes

Team scores:

1. Kamiak 156

2. Arlington 157

3. Stanwood 172

4. Monroe 177

5. Meadowdale 181

6. Marysville-Getchell 183

7. Arlington 191

8. South Whidbey 194

Top individual scores:

1. Lewis Yoon (K) 34

2. Cam Miller (A) 36

3. Ale Alinen (K) 37

T4. Maveric Vaden (A) 39

T4. Wyatt Sandven (Stan) 39

6. Kyler Bishop (Meadowdale) 40

T7. Kai Glenn (K) 41

T7. Diesel King (A) 41

T7. Aaron Wren (A) 41

10. Ethan Burke (Stan) 42

Meadowdale next match: Everett Golf Invitational; Thursday, April 2; Noon at Legion Memorial Golf Course

Saturday, March 21

Track & Field

Chuck Randall Invitational

at Arlington High School

Girls team scores:

1. Edmonds-Woodway 120.5

2. Stanwood 119.5

3. Arlington 110

4. Anacortes 109

5. Sedro-Woolley 85

6. Glacier Peak 62.5

7. Lynden 45.5

8. Burlington Edison 38

Boys team scores:

1. Glacier Peak 143

2. Arlington 121

3. Stanwood 83

T4. Burlington-Edison 82

T4. Lynden 82

6. Sedro-Woolley 68

7. Anacortes 49

8. Edmonds-Woodway 32

Edmonds-Woodway athletes with top five finishes:

Girls:

100 meters:

Kayla French- 4th place 13.26

400 meters:

Isabella Offerman- 1st place 1:01.70

Brooklyn Maxey- 2nd place 1:01.85

Jordan Gamroth- 4th place 1:03.51

800 meters:

Aliah Karl- 1st place 2:20.80

Ravenna Tysland- 5th place 2:32.26

100 meter hurdles:

Taylor Gaschk- 5th place 17.14

300 meter hurdles:

Eleanor Ridgeway- 5th place 51.55

4 x 100 relay:

Jane Miceli, Ryan McMurray, Amara Leckie, Kayla French- 4th place 52.44

4 x 200 relay:

Jane Miceli, Brooklyn Maxey, Natalie Maxey, Aliah Karl- 1st place 1:49.21

4 x 400 relay:

Isabella Offerman, Brooklyn Maxey, Hazel Zackey, Aliah Karl- 2nd place 4:16.42

Shot put:

Ava Van Horn- 3rd place 31′ 2″

Discus:

Kaydence Hansen- 1st place 106′ 0″

High jump:

Ava Van Horn- 4th place 4′ 8″

Pole vault:

Emily Rust- 1st place 9′ 0″

Long jump:

Jasmine Gill- 3rd place 15′ 7″

Triple jump:

Jasmine Gill- 1st place 33′ 7″

Boys:

110 meter hurdles:

Nathan Schlack- 4th place 16:23

4 x 100 relay:

Akiya Shaver, Augustine Hurtado, Jesse Ray, Nathan Schlack- 5th place 45.65

Discus:

Franko Vargas-Villalta- 5th place 118′ 11″

Pole vault:

Boaz Lang- 4th place 10′ 6″

Click below to see all individual event results:

https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/624011/results/all

Edmonds-Woodway next meet: vs Meadowdale and Shorecrest; Thursday, March 26; 3:45 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Baseball

Sedro-Woolley defeated Meadowdale 6-1

No details reported

Records: Sedro-Woolley 2-1; Meadowdale 0-3

Meadowdale next game: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Tuesday, March 24; 4 p.m. at Meadowdale High School