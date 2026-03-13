High school sports roundup: March 12, 2026

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Edmonds-Woodway defeated Jackson 1-0

The Edmonds-Woodway Warriors opened their 2026 season on a high note with a 1-0 non-conference victory over the Jackson Timberwolves. Brian Diaz scored the game’s lone goal at the 55-minute mark while goalkeepers Daniel Abraham and Isaiah Zabel combined to shut out the Timberwolves.

The Warriors have qualified for the state tournament in each of the last four seasons, advancing to the tournament quarterfinals for three consecutive years, including a trip to the state semifinals in 2023.

Edmonds-Woodway will next open Wesco 3A/2A league play against the Shorewood Stormrays at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 17 at Shoreline Stadium. Shorewood is coming off of a second-place finish in last year’s State tournament, losing the championship game 3-2 against Mercer Island.