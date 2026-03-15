High school sports roundup: March 13-14, 2026

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Boys Soccer

Friday, March 13

Lynnwood tied North Creek 3-3

No details reported

Records: Lynnwood 0-1-1; North Creek 0-0-1

Lynnwood next game: vs Archbishop Murphy; Tuesday, March 17; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Saturday, March 14

Bishop Blanchet defeated Mountlake Terrace 5-1

Click here to read story

Records: Bishop Blanchet 3-0; Mountlake Terrace 0-2

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Meadowdale; Tuesday, March 17; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Track and Field

Saturday, March 14

Spring Preview Invitational

at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Girls team scores:

1. Edmonds-Woodway 117

2. Marysville Getchell 96

3. Burlington-Edison 82

4. Lynnwood 70

5. Roosevelt 61

6. Lynden 49

7. Meadowdale 46

8. Mountlake Terrace 45

9. Cascade 33

Boys team scores:

1. Burlington-Edison 140.5

2. Meadowdale 112

3. Lynden 88

4. Edmonds-Woodway 79.5

5. Lynnwood 68

6. Marysville-Getchell 59

7. Mountlake Terrace 40.5

8. Cascade 33.5

9. Roosevelt 22

Co-Ed scores:

1. Lynnwood 10

2. Edmonds-Woodway 8

3. Marysville Getchell 6

4. Cascade 5

5. Meadowdale 4

6. Mountlake Terrace 3

Click here to see all results:

https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/618307/results/all

Edmonds-Woodway next meet: Chuck Randall Invitational; Saturday, March 21; Noon at Arlington High School

Lynnwood next meet: Cascade and Shorewood; Thursday, March 26; 3:30 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium

Meadowdale next meet: vs Edmonds-Woodway and Shorecrest; Thursday, March 26; 3:45 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Mountlake Terrace next meet: vs Mariner and Sultan; Thursday, March 26; 3:30 p.m. at Mariner High School

Baseball

Saturday, March 14

Lincoln (Seattle) defeated Edmonds-Woodway 2-0

Lincoln pitcher Sennett Timmermans pitched six shutout innings and took a no hitter into the sixth inning as Lincoln defeated Edmonds-Woodway in a non-league season opener. Timmermans allowed only one hit over six innings — a Cameron Croft sixth-inning single — and only walked one batter while striking out eight Warriors. Teammate Rowan Robertson came on in relief and closed out the shutout with a scoreless seventh inning.

The Edmonds-Woodway pitchers also did a nice job, holding Lincoln to only two runs on five hits. Finn Crawford started the game and pitched four innings, allowing two runs (one was unearned) and five strikeouts. Will Alseth pitched two scoreless relief innings, allowing only one hit and one walk. Bennett Loeffler pitched a scoreless seventh inning, walking one batter with no walks.

Runs by inning R H E

Lincoln 0-0-1-1-0-0-0 2 5 1

Edmonds-Woodway 0-0-0-0-0-0-0 0 2 1

Lincoln top pitching stats:

Sennett Timmermans: 6 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 8 K

Rowan Robertson: 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K

Lincoln top hitting stats:

Tillman Bisbee: 2 for 3, 2B, R

Atticus Stanfield: 1 for 2, BB, 2B, R

Rowan Robertson: 1 for 2, RBI

Edmonds-Woodway top pitching stats:

Finn Crawford: 4 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 5 K

Will Alseth: 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K

Bennett Loeffler: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB

Edmonds-Woodway top hitting stats:

Cameron Croft: 1for 1, BB

Trevelyan Podawiltz: 1 for 3

Records: Lincoln 1-0; Edmonds-Woodway 0-1

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Puyallup; Wednesday, March 18; 4 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Cascade defeated Lynnwood 5-1

Cascade top hitting stats:

Logan Crosson: 2 for 3, 2B, 2 RBI

Kollin Malloy: 1 for 3, 2B, R

Cascade top pitching stats:

Steven Wilson: 4 IP, 10 K

Lynnwood top pitching stats:

Mathias Castillo: 5 IP, 6 K

Records: Cascade 1-0; Lynnwood 0-1

Lynnwood next game: at Lakewood; Monday March 16; 4:00 p.m.