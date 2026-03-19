High school sports roundup: March 17, 2026

Boys Soccer
Mountlake Terrace defeated Meadowdale 3-2
Meadowdale boys varsity soccer senior midfielder and captain Beckett Cruz (7) battles Mountlake Terrace junior defender Khang Nguyen (18) at midfield during the Mavericks-Hawks game Tuesday, March 17, 2026 at Edmonds District Stadium. (Photos by Michael Bury)
Mavericks senior defender Noe Pasillas (4) attempts a header on a Mavericks corner kick, defended by Hawks senior forward and captain Ash Jeffers (11).
Hawks senior forward and captain Ash Jeffers (11) and Mavericks junior defender and captain Will Matrone (8) tangle at midfield for a Hawks goal kick.
Hawks senior forward Nick Portillo (7) heel kicks a pass upfield.
Mavericks senior forward and captain Caleb Angeles (17) makes a solo run into the Hawks half.
Hawks junior goal keeper Owen Haverland (0) saves a shot by Maverick senior forward and captain Caleb Angeles (17).
Hawks junior defender Khang Nugyen (18) steps in on a pass attempt by Mavericks junior midfielder Sarjo Dambelly (2).
Hawks junior midfielder Tyki Kobayashi (8) picks a pass intended for Mavericks junior midfielder Sarjo Dambelly (2).
Mavericks junior defender and captain Will Matrone (8) and Hawks senior forward Esmatullah Quaraishi (12) go head-to-head for a Hawks goal kick.
Mavericks senior goal keeper Christian Gonzales (1) watches the ball find the back of the net for the Hawks equalizing goal in the last minute of regulation overage time.
Mountlake Terrace goals:
No reported
Meadowdale goals:
Caleb Angeles (2)
Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 1-1, 1-2; Meadowdale 0-1, 0-2
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Friday, March 20; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Meadowdale next game: at Glacier Peak; Thursday, March 19; 7 p.m.
Lynnwood defeated Archbishop Murphy 4-2
Lynnwood goals:
Henrry Torres (2)
Vladyslav Tarasuik
Homady Alzeer
Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 1-0-0, 1-1-1; Archbishop Murphy 0-1, 1-1
Lynnwood’s next game: vs Stanwood; Friday, March 20; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Shorewood defeated Edmonds-Woodway 7-0
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Records (league and overall): Shorewood 1-0, 2-0; Edmonds-Woodway 0-1, 1-1
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Bothell; Wednesday, March 18; 7:30 p.m. at Pop Keeney Stadium Baseball
Roosevelt defeated Meadowdale 12-2
No details reported
Records: Roosevelt 2-1; Meadowdale 0-1
Meadowdale next game: at Edmonds-Woodway; Friday, March 20; 4 p.m. Girls Golf
Whidbey Invite- multiple schools including Meadowdale
No results reported
Meadowdale next match: vs Shorecrest and Shorewood; Wednesday, March 25; 3 p.m. at Lynnwood Golf Course
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