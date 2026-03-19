High school sports roundup: March 17, 2026

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Boys Soccer

Mountlake Terrace defeated Meadowdale 3-2

Mountlake Terrace goals:

No reported

Meadowdale goals:

Caleb Angeles (2)

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 1-1, 1-2; Meadowdale 0-1, 0-2

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Friday, March 20; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Meadowdale next game: at Glacier Peak; Thursday, March 19; 7 p.m.

Lynnwood defeated Archbishop Murphy 4-2

Lynnwood goals:

Henrry Torres (2)

Vladyslav Tarasuik

Homady Alzeer

Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 1-0-0, 1-1-1; Archbishop Murphy 0-1, 1-1

Lynnwood’s next game: vs Stanwood; Friday, March 20; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Shorewood defeated Edmonds-Woodway 7-0

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Records (league and overall): Shorewood 1-0, 2-0; Edmonds-Woodway 0-1, 1-1

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Bothell; Wednesday, March 18; 7:30 p.m. at Pop Keeney Stadium

Baseball

Roosevelt defeated Meadowdale 12-2

No details reported

Records: Roosevelt 2-1; Meadowdale 0-1

Meadowdale next game: at Edmonds-Woodway; Friday, March 20; 4 p.m.

Girls Golf

Whidbey Invite- multiple schools including Meadowdale

No results reported

Meadowdale next match: vs Shorecrest and Shorewood; Wednesday, March 25; 3 p.m. at Lynnwood Golf Course