Imraan Siddiqi announces campaign for 32nd Legislative District Pos. 2

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!

Mountlake Terrace resident Imraan Siddiqi on Monday announced his campaign for State Representative Position 2 in Washington’s 32nd Legislative District.

The position is now held by Lauren Davis, a Shoreline resident who is running for reelection.

The 32nd District includes parts of Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace, Shoreline and north Seattle (see map here). Siddiqi will run as a Democrat.

In a news release, Siddiqui said he is launching a people-powered effort centered on affordability, protecting civil rights and ensuring Washington stands up for communities under attack.

“I’m running because the status quo is failing too many of our neighbors, and silence is not leadership,” Siddiqi said. “Families in the 32nd are getting priced out. Wages aren’t keeping up. And we’re watching constitutional rights erode in real time, with immigrant communities and communities of color being targeted and scapegoated. Washington has to be proactive. We cannot wait for the federal government to do the right thing. We have to protect our communities here at home.”

Siddiqi is a longtime civil rights advocate and nonprofit executive who currently leads CAIR-Washington, one of the largest chapters in the country. The group’s mission, according to its website, is to enhance the understanding of Islam, protect civil rights, promote justice, and empower Muslims residing in Washington.

Siddiqi was one of the original plaintiffs in the lawsuit against Trump’s first Muslim Ban and has spent his career organizing alongside immigrant rights, labor and community groups to defend basic freedoms, the news release said.

Siddiqi also has experience as a small business owner, including a gold and diamond business and a coffee shop. That experience, the news release said, gave him a clear understanding of what it takes to meet payroll, navigate rising costs, and keep a family and a community stable through uncertainty.

Siddiqi listed endorsements from 32nd District Pos. 1 Rep. Cindy Ryu, Shoreline Mayor Keith Scully, Bellevue City Councilmember Naren Briar and 43rd LD State Representative Shaun Scott, among others.

Siddiqi said his campaign will focus on three priorities: Affordability, civil rights and immigration, and values-driven leadership.

“Washington is home to extraordinary wealth, and yet working families are being told there’s never enough to fund housing, schools or health care,” Siddiqi said. “That’s a political choice. I’m running to bring urgency and moral clarity to Olympia, and to fight for a Washington where everyone can afford to live, belong, and thrive.”

Siddiqi lives in Mountlake Terrace with his wife and family. He holds a master of business administration from Arizona State University.

To learn more, visit www.peopleforimraan.com.