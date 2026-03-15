Jenna Nand invites community to her campaign kickoff for state House seat March 21

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Edmonds City Councilmember and small business attorney Jenna Nand invites the community to her campaign kickoff at noon Saturday, March 21 for Position 1 in the State House of Representatives’ 32nd Legislative District.

The event, set for the rooftop of the Edmonds Library at 650 Main St., is described as free, family friendly and ADA-accessible, with light refreshments.

Co-hosts include Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers, Lynnwood Mayor George Hurst, Lynnwood City Councilmember Bryce Carl Owings and Andrea Savar, owner of the Curious Nest in Edmonds.

In a press release announcing the event, Nand said she is running because she believes “government should work for all people, including families, caregivers, and renters — not just developers and the ultra-wealthy.” She adds that she is “fighting for an affordable cost of living, accessible health care and real solutions to end homelessness in our region.”

RSVPs are requested here.

Learn more about the 32nd District Position 1 race in this earlier Washington State Standard story.