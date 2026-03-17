Josh Underhill’s Family Furniture to shutter after 80 years

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!

Josh Underhill’s Family Furniture is going out of business after providing Lynnwood and surrounding communities with quality furniture for 80 years. The final liquidation sale opens to the public March 20.

The store traces its roots to 1946 when Frank Underhill began selling furniture in downtown Seattle. The original business, Underhill’s Unfinished Furniture, was eventually sold and cleared as part of redevelopment tied to the 1962 World’s Fair. Following this transition, leadership passed to Frank’s son, Tom, who restarted the business as Underhill’s Fine Wood Furniture and opened multiple locations across the Seattle area.

In 2009, Tom’s son Josh took over the family business and consolidated operations into a single location in Lynnwood. There, he expanded the store’s offerings to include full-home furnishings and renamed the store Josh Underhill’s Family Furniture. The company’s 80-year retail legacy will now come to a close due to changing economic conditions.

“We are incredibly grateful to the community for supporting our family for 80 years,” said Josh. “It has been an honor to furnish homes across the region and to serve second- and third-generations of customers.”

Josh Underhill’s Family Furniture opens its going-out-of-business sale to the public March 20 at 3930 196th St. SW. Across the 24,000-square-foot showroom, inventory will be priced to move quickly with deep discounts on furniture, mattresses and heirloom rugs from around the world. Home accessories will be discounted up to 60%. Famous name brands include A-America, Day & Night, Leather Italia, Parker House, Porter, Simmons, Southerland, and Stanton.

Management encourages early shopping for the best selection. For more information on the final sale, visit www.underhills.com.