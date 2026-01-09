Kicking Gas is back, with information session Jan. 17

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!

Do you qualify for a heat-pump or induction-stove subsidy? Find out during a free online Kicking Gas information session from 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 17.

You can register here.

With grants from Philanthropy Northwest Thriving Communities and the Washington State University Energy Program, the Kicking Gas campaign is expanding its effort to help local families switch from fossil-fuel or wood heating to all-electric heat pumps and induction stoves. Up to 75% subsidies are available. The program is designed for those living in Snohomish and Island counties.

Stay tuned as more online and in-person sessions are being scheduled.